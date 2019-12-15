Paper Talk: Man Utd plot £120m double raid for stylish Argentina duo

A pair of Argentina stars are weighing up moves to Manchester United amid talk of a £120m double swoop, while a popular star looks destined to leave Liverpool in 2020, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

UNITED EYEING RAIDS ON PSG AND INTER MILAN

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer £120million-rated Argentina internationals Lautaro Martinez and Leandro Paredes in his sights, according to reports.

That’s according to the Sunday Mirror, who claims the two players are well aware of United’s interest in them and are both weighing up potential moves.

Inter Milan striker Martinez is also wanted by Barcelona and it seems the Italian giants will have a hard time retaining his services with the player having scored five times in six Champions League outings.

Midfielder Parades, meanwhile, could prove a successor to Nemanja Matic in the United midfield, with the Serbian likely to move on next month.

Paredes joined PSG last January from Zenit St Petersburg but has only played 25 times for the club and featured just four times this season as he struggles to make an impression on coach Thomas Tuchel.

Quite how the Mirror claims the duo will cost £120m, however, does appear baffling, given Martinez would only likely move for the €111m exit fee that exists in his contract.

Either way, Solskjaer does appear ready to make some moves in January on the transfer front, saying earlier this week: “We are looking to strengthen in many positions.

“We are getting there but we still need two or three players to have enough numbers.”

One of those new arrivals could come from Austria with Solskjaer reported to have made a mad dash to the country to secure the signing of a €20m target.

AND THE REST

Adam Lallana will leave Liverpool next summer when his contract expires, with Red Bull Salzburg’s midfielder Takumi Minamino set to join the Reds, according to reports (Sunday Express)

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Pep Guardiola and will look to bring him back to the Nou Camp if he quits Manchester City this summer

Manchester United could miss out on signing Juventus star Mario Mandzukic after Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang joined the race to sign him (Sunday Express)

West Ham are keeping tabs on three managers in case they decide to sack Manuel Pellegrini (Sunday Express)

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has made it clear to compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester United are his first choice should he move in January (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester City chiefs have identified Brendan Rodgers as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola (The Sun on Sunday)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed a staggering £250m next year to rebuild Manchester United (The Sun on Sunday)

Former Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has promised to return to Stamford Bridge once his spell at Real Madrid ends (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City are preparing to do battle with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for Jadon Sancho (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea have put Ben White on their wanted list for a shock January swoop, with the defender currently on loan at Leeds from Brighton (The Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle, Sheffield United and Bournemouth are in a race to sign £14m Everton defender Mason Holgate (The Sun on Sunday)

Swansea are a target for a Middle East consortium who are putting together a bid worth around £50m (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United have reportedly established contact with the representatives of Napoli forward Dries Mertens ahead of the end of his contract at the Serie A club (Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is a serious doubt for the upcoming Club World Cup after picking up an injury (Mail on Sunday)

Mauro Icardi could be staying in France, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly wanting to make the Argentinian’s loan deal permanent in January (Mail on Sunday)

Preston North End are keen on signing 23-year-old Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy (Mail on Sunday)

Kleberson has revealed he was tricked by Ronaldinho to join Manchester United (Mail on Sunday)

Atletico Madrid are willing to accept £85m for Saul Niguez, with Manchester United interested in the defensive midfielder (Sunday Telegraph)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho refused to deny that midfielder Christian Eriksen wants to leave the club in the January transfer window (Sunday Mirror)

Takumi Minamino’s final game for Red Bull Salzburg looks to have been against his soon-to-be employers Liverpool after he was left out of his side’s matchday squad on Saturday (Sunday Mirror)