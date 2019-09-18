Man Utd have a new £40m-rated No 9 at the very top of their striker wish-list, while Liverpool want to sign one of the players who helped Napoli defeat them, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

BOURNEMOUTH STAR WILSON AT TOP OF SOLSKJAER STRIKER TARGET LIST

Manchester United are preparing to make a move for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to reports.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in a new frontman during the January transfer window after being left a little light up front, with untested teenager Mason Greenwood the only alternative to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

According to The Sun, United have run several checks on Wilson and see the 27-year-old as the perfect addition to their attack, with Solskjaer sticking the 27-year-old at the top of his list of attacking targets.

England striker Wilson has been involved in 26 goals since the the start of 2018-19 – with 17 goals of his own – a record which puts him second only to Raheem Sterling in the goals + assists tally during that period.

And Wilson, who has scored three goals in his past two games this season, also has six more than Marcus Rashford – who’s scored 13 goals and added seven assists since the start of last season.

It’s claimed Bournemouth value Wilson at between the £30m – £40m mark, though United would likely have to go to the top end of that price range if they are to persuade the Cherries to cash-in on the striker.

The paper adds that Solskjaer is keen to add a stronger British core to his side, with the Red Devils also ready to make firm offers for both James Maddison and Jadon Sancho in 2020.

AND THE REST

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz after he helped consign them to defeat in their Champions League opener (Daily Mail)

Southend United want to hire Celtic and Sweden legend Henrik Larsson as their new manager (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are already going to incredible lengths to make sure no club in Europe is in a position to steal teenage sensation Ansu Fati away from them (Daily Mail)

Xherdan Shaqiri admits he has struggled with his lack of game time at Liverpool (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland’s takeover by a consortium of America billionaires moved a step closer on Tuesday night (Daily Mirror)

Andy Carroll could make Newcastle’s squad for the first time against Brighton on Saturday (Daily Mirror)

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has agreed a new three-year contract (Daily Telegraph)

Isco, who is attracting interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, is wanted by Juventus, who are preparing a £66m bid for the Real Madrid forward (The Sun)

Italian giants including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus queuing up for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic now face competition from Borussia Dortmund (The Sun)

Mason Greenwood is set for his second senior Manchester United start in Thursday’s Europa League opener at home to Astana (The Sun)

Unai Emery ordered Arsenal’s players to show “solidarity” to the outside world during a team dinner called straight after the Watford debacle (The Sun)

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is set to move onto the next stage of rehab in his bid to return early from knee surgery (The Sun)

Daniel Sturridge could face another ban over betting offences, despite now playing in Turkey (The Sun)

Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin snubbed a move to Chelsea over fears it would be “too hard” at Stamford Bridge (The Sun)

Wembley is set to be confirmed as host stadium for the 2023 Champions League final next week (The Sun)

Premier League clubs are mulling a potential £50m hardship fund to resolve the EFL cash crisis (The Sun)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is missing out on his top player targets because he is refusing to pay above-the-odds prices (The Guardian)

Hearts could make a stunning move for Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson if they axe under-fire Craig Levein (The Scottish Sun)

Odsonne Edouard insists he is going nowhere as he focuses on leading Celtic to nine in a row (Daily Record)