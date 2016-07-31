Paper Talk: Man Utd plot defender swoop; Arsenal’s £15m raid

Manchester United have shortlisted three defenders they would consider signing, while Arsenal are on the trail of £15million West Brom defender Jonny Evans, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

MOURINHO WANTS EXPERIENCED DEFENDER AT MAN UTD

Manchester United will not stop their summer recruitment at the expected world-record capture of Paul Pogba and are planning to sign an experienced centre-half before the summer is out, reports the Sunday Times.

United are believed to be targeting the capture of either Ezequiel Garay, Jose Fonte or Leonardo Bonucci – with a deal for the latter looking most difficult amid claims he is on the brink of signing a new deal with Juventus.

Garay, who currently plays for Zenit and is a long-term Man Utd target, looks gettable with a £20million bid expected to be enough to secure the Argentine.

Southampton, however, will be loathe to lose Fonte, but at 32 could also be willing to consider a big-money bid for the Euro 2016 winner.

Jose Mourinho reportedly has concerns that Chris Smalling, 26, is United’s most experienced centre-back and he is looking for world class reinforcement.

Mourinho has already signed Eric Bailly from Villarreal – but there have been concerns raised that the Ivorian is not quite ready to be thrust into the Premier League on a weekly basis.

ARSENAL KEEN TO LAND £15M EVANS

Arsenal are planning a shock £15m move for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans, according to reports on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger needs top-quality cover at the heart of his defence – and the Sunday Mirror claims he has zeroed in on the Northern Ireland international.

Wenger has been rocked by news that Per Mertesacker will be missing for up to four months after he was injured in a pre-season friendly against Lens.

Evans enjoyed an impressive first season at The Hawthorns since joining from Manchester United for £8m last year.

He quit Old Trafford in search of regular first-team football and has featured at both centre-half and left-back for Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Evans capped that with a series of assured displays at Euro 2016, as Northern Ireland beat the odds to reach the last 16 before being beaten by Wales.

The 28-year-old made 34 appearances for the Baggies last campaign and has also attracted the attention of Bournemouth.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan have opened the door for Mauro Icardi to sign for Arsenal (Daily Star on Sunday)

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has confirmed he has been on the radar of Manchester City and Manchester United (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is a target of AC Milan (Daily Star Sunday)

Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo, a 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder, is a loan target for Premier League newcomers Middlesbrough (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea full-back Baba Rahman, 22, is set to join Schalke on a season-long loan deal less than year after joining the Blues for more than £20m (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are close to completing a £60m deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton (Mail on Sunday)

West Ham are interested in signing Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, 19, on a season-long loan deal (The Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva, 29, is set to complete a £2.3m move to Turkish side Galatasaray next week (Milliyet)

Chelsea defender and USA international Matt Miazga, 21, says he is not aware of any plans for the Blues send him out on loan (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain will rival Liverpool and Arsenal for Real Madrid forward Jese, 23 (Sky Sports)

Swansea defender Ashley Williams, 31, will become an Everton player after the clubs agreed a £10m deal for the Wales international (Sunday People)

West Ham will bid £20m for Swansea attacker Andre Ayew (Mail on Sunday)

Wolves will launch a £20m bid for Benfica youngster Anderson Talisca (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham star Erik Lamela has dismissed the idea of joining Inter Milan this summer (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester City are close to completing a £31.2m deal to sign Leroy Sane from Schalke (Mail on Sunday)

Everton believe that Chelsea and Manchester City are both so desperate that they will cave in over the £125m wanted for Romelu Lukaku and John Stones (Sunday Mirror)

David Moyes wants to bring Manchester United duo Marouane Fellaini and Adnan Januzaj to Sunderland (Sunday Mirror)

Samir Nasri is fighting for his Manchester City future as Pep Guardiola trims his squad (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has agreed to join Burnley on loan (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham do not need to sell Dimitri Payet, according to club legend Tony Cottee (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham are closing in on £5m Sweden left-back Ludwig Augustinsson (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United have promised to make Paul Pogba the face of the club (The Sun on Sunday)

Eric Bailly signed for Manchester United over rivals City on the advice of Didier Drogba (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City will pay £45m to sign Leroy Sane from Schalke (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are close to signing highly-rated young Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka (The Sun on Sunday)

Gylfi Sigurdsson is ready to reject Everton and sign a new deal at Swansea (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are planning a shock swoop for Colombian right-back Santiago Arias (The Sun on Sunday)

Italian and Spanish giants are still pushing for a new Champions League breakaway (Sunday Telegraph)

James Milner is considering quitting England, with talks with Sam Allardyce expected next week (Sunday Telegraph)

Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with Manchester City (Sunday Telegraph)

Aston Villa have targeted Abel Hernandez as the striker to lead their attempt to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking (Sunday Times)