Paper Talk: United’s Barkley plan; Neymar sale to trigger spree

Manchester United are considering a shock transfer window raid on Everton again, while Barcelona plan to use the cash generated from Neymar’s move to sign two world superstars, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED PLOT SHOCK MOVE FOR ROSS BARKLEY

Manchester United are monitoring Ross Barkley as they consider a late-window bid for the Everton midfielder.

United currently have other transfer priorities as they pursue a deal for Ivan Perisic and a holding midfielder.

But the Daily Mirror claims Jose Mourinho could sanction a late swoop for Barkley if he fails to land other transfer targets.

The £50million asking price for Barkley, as well as the player’s £150,000 a week wage demands, have proved prohibitive for Tottenham, who have also targeted the England star.

But the paper reckons neither would put United off a move and Mourinho could yet launch an 11th hour move for the playmaker should they fail to land their other targets, with Barkley having enjoyed a good understanding with United new boy Romelu Lukaku at Goodison Park.

Barkley has just a year left on his contract at Goodison Park and the London Evening Standard claims the player has set his heart on a move to Tottenham, while the Mirror also claims Chelsea too have registered an interest.

BARCELONA TO USE NEYMAR CASH TO SIGN MBAPPE AND VERRATTI

Barcelona will try and sign Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti if Neymar complete a move to PSG.

The Ligue 1 club are reportedly set to shatter the world transfer record by triggering Neymar’s €222m exit clause – and will use their new-found wealth to land No 1 target Verratti as well as the world’s most in-demand player in Mbappe.

While Barcelona don’t want to lose Neymar, they’ll be powerless to prevent the player discussing a move to Paris, with any move to France ultimately coming down to the player’s wishes.

But the arrival of Mbappe as his replacement in attack, and the capture of Italy midfielder Verratti from PSG, would more than satisfy their fans and coach Ernesto Valverde as they plot to wrestle the La Liga crown back off Real Madrid.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are being linked with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, 24, once again after the Italian hired Mino Raiola as his agent (The Sun / Daily Express)

Jurgen Klopp has not given up on his No 1 summer target – RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita – despite having a £66m bid rejected (Daily Mirror)

Riyad Mahrez is Roma’s first choice to replace Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian’s move to Liverpool (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City will insist on a buy-back clause in any deal to sell Kelechi Iheanacho to Leicester (Daily Mirror)

Leicester believe a deal for Iheanacho is as good as done (Daily Mail)

Newcastle and Middlesbrough both want West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph, but the Magpies are ready to sell fellow Republic of Ireland international Daryl Murphy to Nottingham Forest

(Daily Mirror)

Manchester United and Chelsea both scrapped interest in Neymar after learning PSG were prepared to meet his £196m buy-out clause (Daily Mail)

PSG are becoming more hopeful of signing Neymar from Barcelona in a world-record deal (The Guardian)

Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey says England are “crying out” for a midfielder like him (Daily Mail)

Birmingham have rejected a £5m offer from Fulham for striker Che Adams (Daily Mail)

West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph is considering his future following the arrival of Joe Hart amid concrete interest from Middlesbrough (Daily Mail)

Arsenal target Thomas Lemar has posed for a photo with a Gunners fan, increasing speculation he might leave Monaco for the Emirates (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are ready to sell Renato Sanches, who is a target for Milan and also on Manchester United’s radar (The Sun)

Stoke have enquired about Manchester United’s Ashley Young as they prepare to sell Marko Arnautovic to West Ham (The Sun)

Chelsea have solved Antonio Conte’s biggest problem – with his family finally set to join him in London (The Sun)

Chelsea are holding out for £44m for Atletico Madrid target Diego Costa, 28, after agreeing a deal to sign Morata, 24, from Real Madrid (The Independent)

Liverpool and Arsenal are at the centre of a three-way fight for £50m World Cup star Thomas Muller (The Sun)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will monitor Manchester United’s progress before deciding whether to sign a new Old Trafford deal (Daily Express)

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has refused the chance to join Leicester in a £10m move (Daily Express)

Arsenal want Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, but Schalke do not want to sell (Daily Express)

Arsenal have told West Ham they want £20m and a buy-back option for Jack Wilshere (Daily Star)

Fabian Delph is on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Stoke in a £10m deal (Daily Star)

Chelsea and Liverpool could go head-to-head for Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse this summer (Daily Star)

Everton hope to sign Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud now his first-choice Borussia Dortmund are keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Daily Telegraph)

Swansea will consider a £15m move for Nacer Chadli if Gylfi Sigurdsson completes his protracted move to Everton (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City are hoping to add Danilo and Benjamin Mendy to their squad over the next few days as part of Pep Guardiola’s extensive recruitment drive, which could end up costing the club close to £300m (The Times)

Crystal Palace have rejected a takeover bid from the Shanghai Naisi Investment Management Centre (The Times)

Arsene Wenger has revealed that food poisoning and harsh climates are affecting the squad’s pre-season plans with illness ruling out members of the first team yesterday (The Times)

Inter have told Manchester United to include Anthony Martial in any deal for Ivan Perisic, but neither United nor Martial are keen to part (The Independent)

Southampton want to sign Celtic target Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan from Manchester City (Daily Record)