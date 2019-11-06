Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to meet the £35m asking price for a Burnley star, while Chelsea will make the signing of a Bournemouth man their first piece of business if their transfer sanctions are lifted, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD READYING APPROACH FOR DWIGHT MCNEIL

Manchester United are eyeing Burnley’s £35m-rated Dwight McNeil – just five years after letting him leave their Academy.

The 19-year-old has been a standout performer for the Clarets this season and we reported over the weekend how a host of clubs were considering approaches for him in January.

But having been released by United’s youth set-up at the age of 14, McNeil has emerged as a player of genuine quality and one that already Sean Dyche admits could one day soon be too good for the Clarets.

Now The Sun claims in an exclusive that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering a move for the player in January after sending scouts to check on the England U21 international on a number of occasions and, with the player having grown up a United fan, would be eager to make the move back to Old Trafford.

It’s claimed United’s scouts watched him net against Chelsea recently and he’s been earmarked by Solskjaer as someone who could do a good job in their side and that Burnley’s reported £35m valuation will not scare them off.

Discussing his exit as a youngster at Old Trafford and his breakthrough at Burnley, McNeil told The Sun last month: “I was released by Man United when I was 14.

“Funnily enough, one of the reasons I got released was because my set-pieces weren’t the best.

“It was quite an upsetting time for me. I was still at school as well, I was still learning.

“I came to Burnley, got put on a six-week trial and signed just before the end of the season.

“I’m a Man United fan, despite what happened. I’ll always be a Man United fan. I just wasn’t up to their standards.”

United, meanwhile, are reported to be pressing ahead with major plans to sign four of five targets in 2020 for a combined fee of £224m.

AND THE REST

Chelsea will activate the £40m buy-back clause in Nathan Ake’s Bournemouth contract as their first act in January if their transfer sanctions get lifted. The Blues have also got Wilfried Zaha and Timo Werner on their wanted list (Daily Express)

Manchester United have been dealt a blow as Real Madrid reignite their £100m transfer interest in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger has declared an interest in the Bayern Munich job with his old foe Jose Mourinho also in the running (The Sun)

Manchester United and Arsenal must pay £86m for Red Bull Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Haaland (The Sun)

Bournemouth and Wolves are in a transfer battle for Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant (The Sun)

Manchester United are weighing up an £80m transfer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal could look to sell Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka in January after the 27-year-old was stripped of the captaincy (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have reportedly promised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang they will listen to offers if he decides he wants to leave the club (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City are interested in Club Bruges and Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, who could cost £20m (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are targeting Manchester City talent spotter Joe Shields, who recruited England star Jadon Sancho, in an academy revamp (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid have held talks with Napoli over £86m midfielder Fabian Ruiz amid rival interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona (Daily Mail)

The Premier League will debate radical changes to VAR including giving managers the right to appeal (Daily Telegraph)

Steve Clarke has been targeted by Stoke as the Potters make a shock bid for the Scotland boss (Daily Record)