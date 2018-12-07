Manchester United are ready to part with £40million to land Jose Mourinho’s successor, while Liverpool have no plans to recall an in-form loan star, all in Friday’s Paper Talk.

MAN UTD PREPARED TO BREAK THE BANK TO LAND NEXT BOSS

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to fork out up to £40m to make Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino their next boss.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have decided the Tottenham boss is the only contender to replace Jose Mourinho next summer, according to The Sun.

And a clause in Mourinho’s contract means it will cost United less to sack the Portuguese if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

United, however, face a battle with Real Madrid over Pochettino but believe they can sell a move to Old Trafford as a more attractive proposition to the 46-year-old.

For his part, Pochettino is determined to lead Spurs into their new stadium in the new year and signed a five-year, £8m-a-season deal only last summer.

He also turned down United in 2016 when they fired Louis van Gaal.

ALL THE REST

Huddersfield’s Alex Pritchard is a £15m target for Wolves in the January transfer window (The Sun)

West Ham are lining up a summer transfer move for Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia (The Sun)

Newcastle fans postponed a protest planned for Sunday’s game against Wolves so they do not jeopardise a potential sale of the club (The Sun)

Steve Bruce is set to be offered a return to management at Reading after Paul Clement was sacked (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have been dealt a transfer blow as it has emerged Alex Sandro is close to agreeing fresh terms with Juventus (Daily Mirror)

Wolves are preparing to offer £17m for 24-year-old Japan winger Shoya Nakajima from Portuguese side Portimonense (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle may sign Atlanta United forward Miguel Almiron on loan until the end of the season before paying £15m for a permanent deal in the summer (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are not planning to recall Harry Wilson from his loan spell at Derby County (Daily Star)

Arsenal fear defender Rob Holding suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury against Manchester United on Wednesday (Daily Mail)

Jean-Michael Seri’s move to England is under further scrutiny after Fulham were accused of breaching FA agent rules (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are waiting as long as they can before making a call on whether Sergio Aguero is fit enough to play against Chelsea this weekend (Daily Mail)

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock watched Nantes striker Emiliano Sala on Wednesday ahead of a potential January bid (Daily Mail)

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has admitted his efforts at the World Cup have affected his early season form (Daily Telegraph)

A member of West Ham’s newly-formed official supporters’ board marched with the Democratic Football Lads Alliance, a group condemned by anti-racism campaigners (The Guardian)

Chelsea are growing confident that they can convince Ruben Loftus-Cheek his future lies at Stamford Bridge (The Guardian)

Manchester United are confident Ander Herrera will sign a new contract extension in the coming weeks (The Times)

Nice manager and former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has urged young English players to go abroad to find more playing opportunities (The Times)

Rangers have been boosted in their hopes of keeping on-loan defender Joe Worrall until the end of the season after Nottingham Forest said they will not recall him early (Daily Record)

Michael Gardyne is set to boost Ross County by returning to action in the next couple of weeks after suffering a broken foot (Daily Record)