Paper Talk: United to pay £95m for Lazio ace; Arsenal man eyes London stay

Manchester United are ready to pay a club record fee of £95million to land a Lazio midfielder, while Tottenham stopper Hugo Lloris is wanted by a La Liga giant, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

UNITED READY TO PAY CLUB-RECORD FEE FOR LAZIO STAR

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a club record £95million offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Jose Mourinho has had United scouts checking on the Serbia star and has been so impressed that he wants to bring the player to Old Trafford next summer.

United, however, will have to beat their club-record transfer fee of £89.3million paid for Paul Pogba in 2016 to land the 22-year-old, according to the report in the Sunday Express.

Milinkovic-Savic only cost Lazio £16m when he signed from Belgian side Genk in 2015 but is now regarded as one of the hottest properties in European football.

United are likely to face competition for the player, however, with rivals City said to be along with reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

But the report goes on to claim that Mourinho’s men are the favourites to land the player as they look to replace the outgoing Marouane Fellaini, who is expected to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

AND THE REST

Philippe Coutinho has demanded Liverpool give him assurances he can join Barcelona (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid will swoop for Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris if Spurs fail to win silverware (Sunday Mirror)

Olivier Giroud wants to quit Arsenal but is keen to keep his family in London which could spark fresh interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City have still not decided if they will give Vincent Kompany a testimonial (Sunday Mirror)

Mike Ashley has been given a two-week deadline to seal Newcastle’s sale to Amanda Staveley (Sunday Mirror)

Stoke are interested in Ghana internationals Daniel Opare and Edwin Gyasi – Opare is currently on loan with Lens while Gyasi is in Norway with Aalesund (Sunday Mirror)

Jon Walters will be made available for loan next month after failing to win a place in Burnley’s first team (Sunday Mirror)

Antonio Conte will allow Michy Batshuayi to leave Chelsea on loan in January (Sun on Sunday)

David de Gea will not agitate to leave Manchester United and instead put the ball in Real Madrid’s court (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will get the chance to sign Ivan Perisic in January (Sun on Sunday)

Ryan Giggs will find out in January whether he has landed the Wales manager’s job (Sun on Sunday)

Fulham have opened the door for Ryan Sessegnon to join Tottenham or Manchester United by stepping up their pursuit for a replacement (Sun on Sunday)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce wants to sign Lamine Kone from Sunderland and is also set to hand young full-back Jonjoe Kenny a new long-term contract (Sun on Sunday)

Borussia Dortmund will sack head coach Peter Bosz on Sunday, according to reports (Sun on Sunday)

Lewis Grabban is set to be recalled from a loan spell with Sunderland before being sold to the highest bidder by Bournemouth (Sun on Sunday)

Derby are joining the race to sign £1m-rated Bolton midfielder Josh Vela (Sun on Sunday)

Carlos Carvalhal faces a Sheffield Wednesday judgement day against table-topping Wolves on Friday (Sun on Sunday)

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has agreed terms on a new deal (Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez will call on Liverpool for a January boost to his attacking options, looking to loan in either Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge or Dominic Solanke (Daily Star on Sunday)

Watford are set to sign young IFK Gothenburg ‘keeper Pontus Dahlberg as a long-term replacement for Heurelho Gomes (Daily Star on Sunday)

Manchester United have invited Canadian prodigy Alphonso Davies on trial (Daily Star on Sunday)

Arsenal are set to move for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Goncalo Guedes (Mail on Sunday)

Crystal Palace will offer Pape Souare a loan escape in January, with Marseille and Galatasaray expressing an interest (Mail on Sunday)

Sergio Romero wants to leave Manchester United in January to secure an Argentina World Cup place (Mail on Sunday)

Footballers from Russia remain on the radar of anti-doping authorities ahead of a WADA meeting with sport governing bodies later this week (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois expects his next move to be to Spain as he continues to stall on a new contract (Sunday Express)