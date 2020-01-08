Four stars are set to be shown the exit door at Manchester United, while a former Liverpool favourite looks set to return to the Premier League after a few seasons in Serie A, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

UNITED FOURSOME TOLD THEY’RE PLAYING FOR THEIR FUTURES

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says a number of his first-team stars are playing for their futures.

With the club in danger of missing out on the Champions League for a second successive season, Solskjaer is facing the prospect of having to streamline his playing staff and making some crucial decisions on some of his under-performing stars.

United have tied down a number of their more prominent stars to new deals in recent months, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, David de Gea and Victor Lindelof all extending their stay.

But it seems the gravy train is about to halt, with a number of players told their futures are very much up in the air.

And, according to the Manchester Evening News, the most high-profile departure could be England international Jesse Lingard, who now only has 18 months left on his contract and recently hooked up with controversial agent Mino Raiola.

Lingard, who turned 27 last month, was disciplined by Solskjaer over a crude holiday video that went viral and England coach Gareth Southgate dropped him from the squad in October.

More significantly, the player also went through 2019 without a Premier League goal or assist, though his manager has stuck his neck on the line and defended the player after pointing to a number of off-field problems.

Lingard, however, is not alone with Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, Dutch full-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly – out of contract at the end of the season – also in danger of being shown the exit door during 2020, despite the club having options to extend the deals of all three.

“I think every player is playing for his future at the biggest clubs,” Solskjaer told the MEN when questioned about the quartet. “You have to perform and you have got to do well.

“We all have different roles in it, at a different age you have got more influence behind the scenes as well to be one of the main characters. Both on and off the pitch, everyone here has a lot to play for.”

AND THE REST

Aston Villa are in talks with AC Milan over bringing Pepe Reina back to the Premier League (Daily Telegraph)

Juventus are still interested in a move for Paul Pogba and have made two proposals to Manchester United, according to reports (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea will consider allowing Marcos Alonso to leave this month with Inter Milan among the clubs interested in signing the left wing-back (Daily Telegraph)

Brighton striker Neal Maupay has attracted interest from Napoli (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are reportedly set to try and break Lyon’s resolve by offering £40m plus Olivier Giroud in a bid to sign Moussa Dembele (Daily Mirror)

Wilfried Zaha’s new agent Pini Zahavi is trying to broker a deal with Tottenham for the Crystal Palace forward (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain will not cash in on Edinson Cavani this month despite reported interest from Manchester United and Atletico Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been described as “the best in the world in his position” by Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has apparently told Gylfi Sigurdsson that he will be sold in the January transfer window (Daily Express)

Christian Eriksen is still wanted by Inter Milan ahead of a potential transfer during the January window, but he could keep them waiting until the summer (Daily Express)

West Ham’s attempts to sign Gedson Fernandes have stalled following the latest round of talks with Benfica over a loan deal for the Portuguese midfielder (The Guardian)

Manchester United reportedly snubbed the chance to sign Leicester star James Maddison for £5m four years ago (Daily Star)

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman on loan in January with an option to buy (Daily Star)

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly preparing a £30m offer to lure Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard to Leicester City (Daily Star)

Arsenal are fighting to prevent highly-respected head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll from joining Liverpool (Daily Mail)

With Moussa Sissoko ruled out for around three months with a knee injury, Jose Mourinho will consider a change to his transfer plans (Daily Mail)

Mauro Icardi’s future may not be at Paris Saint-Germain despite his stellar season on loan there so far, according to his wife and agent Wanda Nara (Daily Mail)

Tahith Chong will be offered £35,000-a-week and a mega signing-on bonus to quit Manchester United for Juventus (The Sun)

Arsenal could have to wait until the summer to seal the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano for a £45m transfer due to financial issues (The Sun)