Paper Talk: Man Utd, Real in £120m swap; Arsenal eye £10m old boy

Manchester United are ready to let David De Gea finally join Real Madrid – but on one condition, while Chelsea are chasing a young Lyon defender, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED READY TO BOW TO DE GEA PRESSURE

Jose Mourinho is willing to sell Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, 26, to Real Madrid – but only on one condition, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror, via Spanish outlet Don Balon, claims United will finally grant the player his dream return to La Liga – but only if French defender Raphael Varane is allowed to move in the opposite direction.

De Gea almost joined the European champions in the summer of 2015 only for the deal to collapse at the 11th hour due to a dodgy fax machine – but Real have stayed in constant contact with United about the player ever since.

And the worst kept secret in football will finally be granted next summer, and reports reckon a £120m swap deal could be finalised.

Real don’t want to lose Mourinho favourite Varane, 24, but that would be a small price to pay for landing De Gea, who has already kept 11 clean sheets in 15 appearances this season.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are considering a move for Mouctar Diakhaby, 20. The defender, who has also been linked with Manchester City, currently plays for Ligue 1 outfit Lyon (Daily Mail)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is plotting a £10m bid for Besiktas and Turkey star Oguzhan Ozyakup, who he sold for just £400,000 in 2012 (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been sounded out by Paris Saint-Germain about becoming their next manager (The Sun)

Everton want Sam Allardyce as their new boss – but only until the end of the season (The Sun)

Chelsea target Alex Sandro will not be allowed to leave Turin in January, even if an offer of £53m comes in (The Sun)

Tammy Abraham has committed his future to England despite being offered a guaranteed place in Nigeria’s World Cup squad (Daily Mail)

David Moyes will be confirmed as the new manager of West Ham on Tuesday to shake up a dressing room that senior figures at the club felt was not being driven hard enough by Slaven Bilic (Daily Mail)

Moyes is expected to make an uneasy start to his tenure as West Ham’s new manager, working for a vice-chairman Karren Brady who recently accused him of sexism (Daily Express)

Malky Mackay is toying with the idea of turning winger Matt Phillips into a Scotland striker (Daily Express)

Anthony Martial has admitted his frustration of sitting on the bench for Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is seething with Arsene Wenger for labelling Raheem Sterling a cheat (Daily Star)

Leicester defender Danny Simpson says new boss Claude Puel has put fun into his Foxes role (Daily Star)

Danny Rose is determined to claim a place in England’s World Cup squad despite falling down the Tottenham Hotspur pecking order (Daily Telegraph)

Rose has hailed the role of Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino in integrating him back into the Tottenham team following his lengthy absence (The Independent)