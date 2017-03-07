Paper Talk: Man Utd rival Arsenal for £50m striker; Griezmann link cools

Manchester United have targeted two strikers after cooling interesting in Antoine Griezmann, while Arsenal want one of six forwards to replace Alexis Sanchez, claim Tuesday’s papers.

LEWANDOWSKI, NOT GRIEZMANN TO MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Antoine Griezmann – and are now instead at bringing in Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

That’s according to reports in both The Sun and the Independent, who claim United have cooled their interest in the France forward due to the complexities of the transfer.

It’s claimed that while United have already agreed personal terms with the player, Atletico’s unwillingness to part with their star player in the same summer as they move stadiums has led United to “lessen the priority” of signing Griezmann.

United could, of course, activate his £85million buy-out, but it’s claimed in the Independent that that process would be more complicated than having a bid accepted.

It’s also claimed from sources close to the player that he’s rather wait to see if a move across the city to Real Madrid could materialise. Griezmann himself recently stated doubts about his willingness to move to England.

United will now explore the possibility of signing Monaco’s young talent Mbappe, who has shot to fame at Monaco this season and would cost a reported £50million.

[of_poll name=’Which striker will Man Utd most likely sign this summer?’ id=’1446748′]

But it is Lewandowski who it is claimed is now United’s preferred strike target option with United set to test Bayern Munich’s resolve to hang on to the Polish striker, who recently signed a new contract.

ARSENAL DRAW UP SIX-MAN SHORTLIST TO REPLACE ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann is being named as one of six players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal this summer.

Reports in the Daily Mail claim Arsenal have reluctantly accepted that Sanchez will move on this summer – but will not sell the player to a Premier League rival, meaning he’ll be able to choose from a move to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain or a lucrative move to China.

And with Sanchez looking set to move to pastures new, the Independent claim Arsenal have drawn up a six-man shortlist to replace the Chilean – with Griezmann top of their wishlist.

As well as Griezmann, it’s claimed Arsenal have also targeted Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus, PSG’s Edinson Cavani, Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s Isco and Atleti’s Yannick Carrasco.

Only Cavani could be considered a direct centre-forward from that list, and it’s thought Arsenal prefer to sign someone capable of moving around in their forward line and equally adept at playing in a deeper forward role.

AND THE REST

Pep Guardiola has put Ben Gibson on his wanted list for the summer. The Middlesbrough skipper is a £25m target for City as they look to bolster their defence (The Sun / Daily Star)

Nicolas Anelka claims that Arsene Wenger is still doing a good job and blames the mentally weak players for Arsenal’s problems (The Sun)

Zlatan Ibrahomovic will not be fined by Manchester United after being slapped with a violent conduct charge (The Sun)

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu is being lined up for a shock return to old club Barcelona (The Sun)

Barcelona are ready to step up their pursuit of Arsenal star Hector Bellerin (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho boss is set to give Ander Herrera a new deal after a stunning season at Old Trafford (The Sun)

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Italy striker Andrea Belotti as Torino’s president claims his £86m buyout clause is too cheap (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool’s decision to sack Brendan Rodgers in October 2015 cost the club more than £15m (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger claims he has helped build Arsenal for the past two decades – and does not deserve to be judged on two bad weeks (Daily Mirror)

Giannelli Imbula has hinted he could leave Stoke to return to Marseille (Daily Mirror)

Craig Bellamy is working increasingly closely with boss Neil Warnock at Cardiff and could be in line to be his long-term successor (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas will leave the club this summer if manager Antonio Conte stays at Stamford Bridge (Daily Star)

Manchester City could seek to exploit Alexis Sanchez’s stand-off with Arsenal after their interest in the unsettled Chile forward was piqued by his bust-up with Arsene Wenger and team-mates (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal will bar Sanchez from joining a Premier League rival this summer – if he leaves the Emirates (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres could return to training on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a head injury in his team’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna last Thursday

VIDEO: West Ham’s Jose Fonte has been left furious with reports that he handed in a transfer request and refused to train with Southampton in order to force a move away from the club

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has again dismissed suggestions he will be Arsene Wenger’s successor at Arsenal

Nottingham Forest outcast Nicklas Bendtner has completed a move to Rosenborg for an undisclosed fee

Carlo Ancelotti has played down rumours of Bayern Munich making a move for Everton full-back Seamus Coleman, 28 (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City target Leonardo Bonucci, 29, plans to stay at Juventus until his contract runs out, but the defender says his future is now out of his hands (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is open to giving Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze, 24, the opportunity to revive his career at Anfield (Metro)