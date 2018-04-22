Paper Talk: Four in Arsenal mix; Man Utd battle Liverpool for Sevilla star

Manchester United will go head to head with Liverpool for a France U21 star, while Arsenal will interview four big-names over their upcoming managerial vacancy, according to Sunday’s papers.

UNITED BATTLE LIVERPOOL, BARCELONA FOR LENGLET

Manchester United have put Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet on their summer shopping list, according to reports on Sunday.

The France U21 star has carved out quite the reputation this season during Sevilla’s run to the Champions League quarter-finals – with Manchester United their victims in the last 16 of the competition.

According to The Sun on Sunday, United could sign Lenglet for a fee of around £20million – but our understanding is that Sevilla would have no intention of allowing him to leave for that amount and would instead hold out for his release clause.

The defender has a €45million exit fee in his contract – and signing him looks far from easy with both Barcelona and Liverpool also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Barcelona are thought to want the defender as a back-up in case Samuel Umtiti – also a Manchester United target – leaves this summer.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

AND THE REST

Max Allegri, Leonardo Jardim and Brendan Rodgers are all likely to be interviewed by Arsenal as they seek a replacement for Arsene Wenger (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal have spoken to Luis Enrique about replacing Arsene Wenger, with Allegri and Rodgers also on the Gunners’ radar (The Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal are set to fight Chelsea for the signature of Allegri, with the departing Arsene Wenger being eyed by PSG (Daily Star Sunday)

Wenger was paid £11m to stand down one year early with the club desperate to return to the Champions League (The Sun on Sunday)

Following the announcement he is to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, Wenger is set to open talks with PSG and his former club Monaco (The Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal’s path to make Enrique their next manager has been cleared after Chelsea’s interest in the Spaniard cooled (The Sunday Times)

Wenger knew a month ago that his reign at Arsenal was over (Mail on Sunday)

Pep Guardiola wants to boost his title-winning Manchester City side by signing Thiago Alcantara and Jorginho for a combined £135m this summer (Daily Star Sunday)

Arsene Wenger is set to be offered the chance to join PSG – as president of the French side, with Thomas Tuchel as first-team coach (Sunday Mirror)

Antonio Conte’s departure from Chelsea is being delayed as the Italian is owed a huge £10m pay-off if he is sacked by the Blues (Sunday Mirror)

Marouane Fellaini is being chased by as many as six clubs, with PSG, Juventus and West Ham among them (Sunday Mirror)

Marcel Brands’ appointment as Everton director of football is set to be confirmed with PSV’s Mexico winger Hirving Lozano emerging as a possible first signing (Sunday Mirror)

Watford will not stop Richarlison leaving the club this summer as long as one of his suitors meets their £40m valuation (Sunday Mirror)

Jose Mourinho will not stand in Anthony Martial’s way if the forward decides he wants to leave Manchester United this summer (Sunday Times)

Newcastle have slapped a £20m price tag on striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has impressed on loan at Fulham (Sunday People)

Jack Grealish will stay at Aston Villa next season even if they are not promoted to the Premier League (Sunday People)

Rubin Kazan’s Iran striker Sardar Azmoun is a target for Everton, Leicester City, Wolves and Celtic (Sunday People)

Fulham will have to fight off competition from West Ham to retain the services of right-back Ryan Fredericks, who will be available on a free transfer this summer (Sunday People)

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has indicated he favours a move to Manchester City over rivals Manchester United (The Sun on Sunday)

Jamie Vardy will be offered £140,000 a week to stay at Leicester and extend his contract, which currently has two years left to run (The Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has made signing a new striker a summer priority, with Bournemouth’s Josh King his top target (The Sun on Sunday)

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is wanted by RB Leipzig, whose manager Ralf Rangnick was at Hoffenheim while he was coming through the ranks (The Sun on Sunday)

Swansea City are set to tempt Oli McBurnie, who has impressed on loan at Barnsley, with a big pay rise to stay at the club amid interest from Championship clubs Leeds, Derby and Reading (The Sun on Sunday)

Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman could be tempted by a move to Sheffield Wednesday after the Black Cats were relegated on Saturday (The Sun on Sunday)

PSG are confident they can beat Manchester United in the race for the £50m signature of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon (Sunday Express)

West Ham have been told they will have to pay £28m to make Joao Mario’s loan move from Inter Milan permanent (Sunday Express)

Watford are keen to sign Lyon centre-half Mouctar Diakhaby, who has also been watched by Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton (Mail on Sunday)

Everton will hold a board meeting this week which could decide the future of manager Sam Allardyce (Mail on Sunday)

West Ham are plotting a £40m double raid on Stoke City to sign Jack Butland and Joe Allen if their rivals are relegated from the Premier League (Mail on Sunday)

Rafa Benitez believes Newcastle’s best hope of keeping Chelsea midfielder Kenedy could be another loan deal (Mail on Sunday)

Stoke are in talks with PSG about ripping up Jese Rodriguez’s loan deal after his failure to attend training (Sunday Telegraph)