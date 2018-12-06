Paper Talk: Man Utd watch £30m teen defender; Arsenal eye striker

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch a £30m-rated teenage defender, while Arsenal boss Unai Emery is considering a move for a young striker, according to Thursday’s papers.

MOURINHO TARGETS TURKISH STAR

Manchester United are considering a move for Galatasaray centre-back Ozan Kabak, according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old only made his senior debut for the Turkish giants in May, but since then has reportedly attracted interest from Roma and Inter among others.

It is believed that Galatasaray are holding out for £20million (€22m) for the Turkey youth international, who has been watch by United and Arsenal scouts.

The report goes on to state that Galatasaray want to negotiate fresh terms with Kabak and increase his buyout to more than £30m.

United were apparently desperate to add a central defender to their squad this summer, with Jerome Boateng, Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld, Yerry Mina and Diego Godin all targets.

AND THE REST

Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 26, has hinted he would like to play in the Premier League. (YouTube)

Wolves are keen to sign Japan winger Shoya Nakajima from Portuguese side Portimonense in January, with Leicester and Southampton also interested in the 24-year-old. (Mail)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is considering a £15m move for Club Brugge striker Wesley Moraes in January, with Fiorentina and Valencia also keen on the 22-year-old Brazilian. (Sun)

Aston Villa are favourites to sign Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who is third choice at Turf Moor. (Mirror)

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has ruled out moves for Burnley’s Heaton, 32, and Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman, 21, as he searches for a new goalkeeper. (Mirror)

Cardiff are planning a move to re-sign English midfielder Jordon Mutch. The out-of-favour Crystal Palace player, 27, has spent the past nine months on loan at Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps. (Sun)

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will try to convince West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 19, not to switch allegiance to England. (Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he does not think Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 31, will return to Napoli in January. (Tiki Taka, via FourFourTwo)

Arsenal chose Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger’s successor over Mikel Arteta in part because he praised the club’s players and did not demand a major overhaul. (Telegraph – subscription required)

The kitchen at Crystal Palace’s training ground was given a zero food hygiene rating after inspectors found it had been infested with mice for several months. (Guardian)

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans has put the club up for sale for £35million (The Sun)