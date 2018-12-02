Manchester United have failed with a second world-record bid for a Napoli star, while Inter Milan has emerged as a potential destination for Mesut Ozil, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

UNITED FAIL IN WORLD-RECORD DEFENDER BID

Manchester United have reportedly failed with a second world-record £91m bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Jose Mourinho has constantly revealed his lack of his faith in his current central defensive options and failed with a number of bids to strengthen the position over the summer.

That has led to talk of the Red Devils boss once again trying to land a marquee name in the January transfer window, with the impressive Koulibaly, 27, said to be at the top of his wish list.

But having failed with one bid for the Senegal star, Corriere dello Sport claims that United tried to tempt Napoli with a £91m offer which was flatly rejected by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

United are currently seventh in the Premier League, and have conceded 21 goals in 13 games so far – meaning they are the only team in the top half of the table with a negative goal difference.

Leicester’s Harry Maguire, Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld and Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake have all been on Mourinho’s radar domestically since the summer, but it would appear that the Portuguese tactician will have to bid nearer to £100m to get top target Koulibaly.

Ed Woodward, meanwhile, is ready to back Mourinho in the transfer market next month – after reportedly telling the Portuguese boss which player he wants United to move for.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are plotting a £70m raid for Everton’s Jordan Pickford if David de Gea leaves the club (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid are plotting a sensational move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in January (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan could become latest English youngster to move to Germany (Sunday Mirror)

Everton’s Idrissa Gueye has revealed he doesn’t speak to his Senegal team-mate Sadio Mane in the week of the Merseyside derby (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea could recall striker Tammy Abraham from Aston Villa in January (Sunday Mirror)

Steve Round is one of the names in the frame to take over as director of football at Southampton – fuelling suggestions that David Moyes may soon be the new boss at St Mary’s (Sunday Mirror)

Millwall teenage star Zion Atta is moving to Crystal Palace (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, could consider his options next summer with Inter Milan a possible destination (Sun on Sunday)

Fulham are leading Cardiff in the race for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne in January (Sun on Sunday)

Bayern Munich stars are convinced Arsene Wenger is coming to the club (Sun on Sunday)

Sheffield United are looking into the possibility of a move for Jermain Defoe to boost their promotion hopes (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to fight it out for young Birmingham striker Romello Mitchell (Sun on Sunday)

Bournemouth are weighing up a move for Preston striker Callum Robinson – although he will be out for three months (Sun on Sunday)

Borussia Monchengladbach are keen on a loan move for Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen (Sunday Express)

Former Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has put pressure on Stoke boss Gary Rowett with his availability (Sun on Sunday)

Former Wales international David Cotterill has revealed he was snubbed by the PFA when he retired in October (Sun on Sunday)

AC Milan have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in being interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez (Sunday Express)

Harry Wilson is targeting a Liverpool place after his impressive loan spell at Derby (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Everton in following Porto’s Brazilian defender Eder Militao (Mail on Sunday)

Watford, Cardiff and West Brom are among the teams interested in Nottingham Forest’s English winger Joe Lolley (Mail on Sunday)

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic won’t party if they win Scottish League Cup on Sunday (Daily Record)