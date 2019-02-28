A top Manchester United star favours a move to Juventus if he is forced out this summer, while Brendan Rodgers has been handed a £200m transfer kitty, according to Thursday’s papers.

MAN UTD STAR KEEN ON JUVENTUS SWITCH

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly wants to join Juventus if he is forced out of Old Trafford in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been heavily criticised by fans this season following an inconsistent campaign, although he did bag a brace in the 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

It is understood that the Red Devils could look to offload Lukaku when the transfer window opens this summer, as Marcus Rashford is preferred by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the central striking role.

And according to a report in The Sun, the Belgium forward would be willing to join Juventus to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Turin giants are likely to be looking for a new attacker this summer, with star forward Paulo Dybala tipped to move on.

An Old Trafford source told The Sun: “Lukaku’s preferred destination would be Juventus if he leaves the club.

“He is an absolutely massive fan of Ronaldo. He has lost his regular spot but not rocked the boat at all so far.

“The feelers are already out in both camps. We’ll have to wait and see but it’s going to be a busy summer.”

AND THE REST

Leicester will give Brendan Rodgers a £200m transfer kitty with Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson top of his list (The Sun)

Arsenal are looking at Emiliano Martinez as a cut-price No 2 next season (The Sun)

Miguel Almiron’s agent claims he rejected an offer to join Arsenal in January before signing for Newcastle in a club-record £20.7m deal (The Sun)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has ordered Cardiff and Nantes to reach an agreement over the Emiliano Sala saga (The Sun)

Arsenal are preparing a £25m summer swoop for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney (Daily Mirror)

Brendan Rodgers was given a round of applause by Leicester’s dressing room after his first speech to the squad (Daily Mirror)

Marcelo wants to quit Real Madrid in favour for Juventus this summer (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have enquired about AC Milan ace Davide Calabria, his agent has claimed (Daily Express)

David de Gea’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is finalising the details of a new £375k-a-week contract at Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Nantes could be forced to wait more than a year to receive any money from Cardiff City for Emiliano Sala, despite making an appeal to FIFA over the club’s failure to make a first payment (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Benfica striker Luka Jovic as he impresses on loan at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt (Daily Mail)

Rafa Benitez has warned Jonjo Shelvey he faces a further spell on the sidelines despite his return from injury (Daily Mail)

QPR could move into a 45,000-capacity stadium as part of a £425m redevelopment project (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are giving a trial to teenage Angola winger Zito Luvumbo who has been training with the club’s U18s this week (Daily Mail)

Alfredo Morelos has revealed he expects to leave Rangers this summer and move to a top European club (Scottish Sun)

Leicester will make a £25m move for Kieran Tierney if Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell leaves in the summer for Manchester City (Scottish Sun)

Former Leeds United manager David Hockaday says he tried to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk while he was still at Celtic (The Guardian)