Marcus Rashford has issued an ultimatum to Man Utd after reported interest from Real Madrid, while Leeds are looking to sign a Tottenham striker in January, according to Thursday’s papers.

RASHFORD SENDS WARNING TO UNITED OVER REAL INTEREST

Marcus Rashford is reportedly ready to talk to Real Madrid if he fails to win a regular first-team place at Manchester United.

A Sun report on Tuesday claimed that the La Liga giants were looking at Rashford, along with Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, and that contact has actually been made with the England forward’s representatives.

The 21-year-old local lad has never expressed an interest in quitting Old Trafford, but the report states that he is concerned over his development under Jose Mourinho – having started just five out United’s first 12 Premier League games this season.

England boss Gareth Southgate has also told Rashford that he needs to get more game time to keep his place in the national side’s starting line-up.

A source close to United told The Sun: “Marcus is United through and through but he’s a bit frustrated at Old Trafford. It has been a stop-start season for him.”

Rashford is currently valued at £50million, due to the fact that his contract runs out at the end of next season.

AND THE REST

PSG have joined Real Madrid in the race for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen as he stalls over a new contract (The Sun)

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in a race for £70m-rated Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar (The Sun)

Reece Oxford wants to stay in the Premier League if West Ham try and force him out in January (The Sun)

Manchester United suffered a huge share price drop as the price of shares slumped to their lowest point in over a year (The Sun)

Usain Bolt has been linked with a shock move to Diego Maradona-managed Mexican side Dorados (The Sun)

Fernando Llorente can escape his Tottenham torment with a January switch to Championship high fliers Leeds (The Sun)

Jack Wilshere has hailed Ross Barkley as a shining example of how he can get back to the top (The Sun)

Manuel Pellegrini has revealed he knew Manchester City wanted Pep Guardiola from his first day at the Etihad (The Sun)

Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo chose Wales over England to play alongside Gareth Bale (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho reportedly doesn’t mind how long it takes for Manchester United to agree a deal for Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic (Daily Express)

Harry Redknapp has emerged as a potential candidate for the Republic of Ireland job (Daily Express)

Didier Drogba insists Jose Mourinho remains the Special One – and would have won the title “two or three times” if he was in charge of Manchester City (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona legend Xavi says Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will rule Europe in the same way their Barcelona side did (Daily Mirror)

Matt Doherty says Martin O’Neill’s exit as Republic of Ireland manager wasn’t too surprising and that the country’s recent dismal run “came back to bite him in the end” (Daily Mirror)

Richarlison has put his success with Brazil down to Everton (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho will still go on a spending spree in the next transfer window despite seeing more than £300m wiped off Manchester United’s valuation (Daily Star)

Sol Campbell wants to grasp his chance to work with the FA after revealing he was overlooked to be Roy Hodgson’s assistant at Euro 2012 (Daily Mail)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is in talks over a new £120k-a-week deal (Daily Mail)

Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane could join the coaching set up as assistant manager to Mick McCarthy if the former boss is re-appointed (Daily Mail)

The PFA have failed to provide a single penny for football’s Rainbow Laces campaign against homophobia (Daily Mail)

Les Ferdinand is set for an interview with the FA to be their new technical director, with Mark Warburton also on the four-man shortlist (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United’s English striker Dwight Gayle, 28, will push for a permanent move to West Brom next summer (Northern Echo)

The introduction of a winter break into the Premier League next season could see a significant drop in the number of injuries suffered by players in English top-flight clubs, according to new research (The Times)

Beram Kayal always knew James Forrest was destined to become a Scotland great (Scottish Sun)

Sporting Kansas City want to take Celtic captain Scott Brown to the United States (Scottish Sun)

Scotland boss Alex McLeish insists he will prove all his critics wrong after Nations League success (Scottish Sun)

Joe Worrall insists Steven Gerrard is so classy in training that he could still shine for Rangers at the age of 38 (Daily Record)