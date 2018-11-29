Alexis Sanchez is desperate to quit Manchester United after Jose Mourinho’s latest snub, while Bayern Munich are looking to pinch a Chelsea starlet, according to Thursday’s papers.

LATEST SNUB IS FINAL STRAW FOR MAN UTD STAR

Alexis Sanchez’s relationship with Jose Mourinho is at breaking point after the Chilean did not even make the bench against Young Boys on Tuesday night.

The latest snub is reported to have strengthened the former Arsenal star’s determination to quit Old Trafford after less than a year, as he fears he has no future at Old Trafford under Mourinho.

Sanchez, who is on wages in excess of £500,000-a-week, has told pals he wants to quit Manchester and has set his heart on a move to star-studded French champions PSG, according to the Daily Mirror.

Mourinho went public with the fact that Sanchez was not injured for the game against the Swiss outfit, which United won 1-0 thanks to Marouane Fellaini’s late winner, and there is a belief it was done deliberately to make it clear the Chile international has been dropped.

Sanchez has scored just one goal in the Premier League this season, with his form and confidence taking a big hit as a result.

AND THE REST

Kevin de Bruyne is facing a losing battle to be fit for a comeback against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on December 8 (Daily Mirror)

Jamie Vardy is fit to start for Leicester on Saturday after Claude Puel says he benched him for his own protection (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United want to take Newcastle’s U23 goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on loan until the end of the season (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich are chasing Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi (Daily Mirror)

Everton are waiting for Arsenal to resolve the future of Aaron Ramsey before approaching the Wales international over a move to Goodison Park (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle fans are planning a ’11th minute walk in’ in protest against Mike Ashley’s ownership of the club ahead of their game against West Ham on Saturday (Daily Mirror)

Everton manager Marco Silva wants a reunion with Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have been accused of refusing to travel to Poltava in Ukraine because they did not want to make a two-hour coach trip (The Sun)

Matt Targett is awaiting approval from from the doctors to play for Southampton against Manchester United this weekend (The Sun)

Real Madrid are confident of snapping up Manchester City’s Brahim Diaz in a deal next summer (The Sun)

Cesc Fabregas could seal a £10m switch to AC Milan in the January transfer window after failing to play at Chelsea (The Sun)

Steven Gerrard wants to reignite Rangers’ interest in Wolves right-back Dominic Iorfa (The Sun)

David de Gea is open to staying at Manchester United if the club offer him a £350,000 per week deal for parity with Alexis Sanchez (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba was axed by Jose Mourinho after he and his coaching staff were shocked by the player’s lack of commitment against Crystal Palace (Daily Mail)

Newcastle have stepped up their attempts to sign MLS star Miguel Almiron and will hold talks with Atlanta United this week (Daily Mail)

West Ham’s Reece Oxford is keen to stay at the club but will seek a permanent move away if he is told he is not needed (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino’s son, Maurizio, was named as a substitute for Tottenham U23s’ for the first time on Wednesday (Daily Mail)

Andy King will push for a move away from Leicester in January after becoming frustrated under manager Claude Puel (Daily Mail)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will escape UEFA punishment for his crate slam during the win over Young Boys (The Times)

Southampton have held talks with Paulo Sousa, the former QPR and Leicester manager, about replacing under-fire manager Mark Hughes (The Times)

David de Gea is understood to be stalling on a new Manchester United contract despite talks resuming on a new long-term deal(Daily Telegraph)

West Ham’s signing of Pedro Obiang from Sampdoria is under the spotlight after the Italian club’s president was investigated over fraud (The Independent)

Rangers have hit back at Brendan Rodgers after he defended his players over accusations over over-celebrating (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has labelled striker Alfredo Morelos as Rangers’ Luis Suarez (Daily Record)

Falkirk striker Dennon Lewis has broken his silence over the racism he has suffered from his own fans (Daily Record)