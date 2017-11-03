Paper Talk: Man Utd to loan out Shaw; City to land £30m Saints star

Manchester United are prepared to let an out of favour defender leave on loan, while neighbours City are closing in on a Southampton star, according to Friday’s newspapers.

UNITED DEFENDER SET FOR JANUARY LOAN EXIT

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly let exiled defender Luke Shaw go out on loan in January.

The England left-back has fallen completely out of favour at Old Trafford and it is rumoured that Shaw and Mourinho are no longer on speaking terms.

The 22-year-old is said to be looking to leave the club in the New Year and the Red Devils are happy to let him leave, although only on a temporary basis.

An Old Trafford source told The Sun: “It looks like Luke will be allowed to leave in January on loan if the right offer comes in.

“He has been on the bench a few times recently but his injury problems are a concern. Marcus Rojo is back soon and Jose is considering his options.

“A couple of Premier League clubs asked about him in the summer, but he was still injured. He has been working hard in training.

“It has been difficult for him as he is trying his hardest but has had no luck over the past couple of years, at all.”

Several clubs are believed to be keen on landing Shaw, who will be looking to put himself in the shop window ahead of a permanent summer move, while the former Southampton star is still hoping to force his way into England contention for next year’s World Cup.

AND THE REST

Marseille defender Patrice Evra is facing a UEFA charge having been sent off after appearing to kick one of his own team’s fans in the head before a Europa League tie in Portugal (The Sun)

Manchester City are targeting Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand in the January transfer window (The Sun)

Antonio Conte launched a training ground rant at his players after the loss to Roma in the Champions League (Daily Express)

Sean Dyche has insisted his Burnley players are not distracted by speculation linking him with the Everton job (Daily Express)

Kieran Tierney has revealed wants to stay at Celtic for the rest of his career (Daily Express)

Arsenal face competition from Newcastle for 23-year-old Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (Daily Mirror)

Charly Musonda has told Chelsea he wants to leave in January as his frustration over a lack of playing opportunities grows (Daily Mirror)

Emre Can has edged closer to the Liverpool exit door as talks over a new deal hit another roadblock (Daily Mirror)

England manager Gareth Southgate has warned nobody is safe after dropping several senior players (Daily Star)

Harry Kane has told Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli to keep calm and to make sure he plays the rest of the season (Daily Star)

Real Madrid have made Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino their No 1 target to replace Zinedine Zidane (Daily Mail)

Cuco Martina was discharged from hospital and flew home with his Everton team-mates after being carried off in a neck brace following an awkward fall in the Europa League defeat at Lyon (Daily Mail)

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick says incoming Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, 22, is one of the best players he has worked with (The Independent)

Wolfsburg have admitted they hope to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi permanently (Daily Star)

Watford striker Stefano Okaka has been given no explanation as to why he has been left out of the team for the past two months (Watford Observer)