Manchester United and Inter Milan have both said yes to a player swap deal, while Leeds have put an enormous £30m price on the head of Kalvin Phillips, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD HOLD TALKS OVER LUKAKU, ICARDI EXCHANGE

Inter Milan have informed Manchester United they are willing to offer talismanic forward Mauro Icardi as part of a straight swap for Romelu Lukaku.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte has made the powerful Belgium forward his No 1 target this summer and is prepared to sacrifice £90m-rated former club captain Icardi to land his man.

United had informed Inter that while Lukaku would be available this summer, they wanted either a straight £75m deal – or Icardi or defender Milan Skriniar in return.

While Skriniar was deemed untouchable, Inter have said yes to Icardi and – as they cannot afford a straight cash purchase – the Sunday Express claims talks over a potential deal are due to begin and there is a strong chance of the swap going through.

The signing of Icardi would be one to excite supporters and allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the chance to move Lukaku on at the same time.

The former Everton man has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and looks destined to move on this summer, with the player openly admitting his love for the Italian game.

“I was always a big fan of the Italian league.

“People close to me, they know I have two leagues that I always dreamed about – the English league and Serie A. So, for me, Serie A is my favourite league as well.

“The transfer of [Cristiano] Ronaldo, the Italian league is now coming back. Now Antonio Conte going to Inter Milan, which is really good because he is, to me, the best manager in the world.”

Lukaku’s manager for Belgium, Roberto Martinez, has also told the striker he needs to leave Old Trafford for the good of his career.

AND THE REST

Leeds United have stuck a £30m price on the head of Kalvin Phillips, who is a target for Aston Villa (The Sun on Sunday)

Paul Pogba’s teammates believe he should leave Manchester United for the good of the club (The Sun on Sunday)

Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle next week unless the club’s chiefs make a renewed attempt to keep him (The Sun on Sunday)

Dean Henderson wants his wages to triple to £75,000 a week to stay at Manchester United (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City and Celtic will battle it out to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes (The Sun on Sunday)

Barcelona are prepared to pay £90m for PSG’s Neymar and offer Philippe Coutinho to the Ligue 1 club (Sunday Times)

Ajax are asking for a club-record transfer fee of more than £75m for Matthijs de Ligt (Sunday Times)

Manchester United are set to be lumbered with £500,000-a-week forward Alexis Sanchez next season because nobody can afford to sign him (Sunday Express)

Arsenal could reopen talks to keep long-serving skipper Laurent Koscielny at the Emirates Stadium for the rest of his career (Sunday Express)

Christian Eriksen is eyeing a switch to Manchester United or Juventus after seeing his dream move to Real Madrid collapse (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are preparing a renewed bid for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney after their initial £15m offer was rejected (Sunday Mirror)

Atletico Madrid will make a last-ditch attempt to stop recently released Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera from joining PSG (Sunday Mirror)

West Brom are in danger of losing teenager Rekeem Harper to Juventus for virtually nothing, with the 19-year-old out of contract (Sunday Mirror)

If Manchester City succeed in persuading Harry Maguire to come to the Etihad, Leicester will demand a fee that will match or exceed the £75m that Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk (The Observer)

Joe Hart is on Lille’s shortlist if their lose their first choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer transfer window (Mail on Sunday)

Leeds are among several clubs trying to sign legendary Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after the 41-year-old left Paris St-Germain (Mail on Sunday)

Barcelona are showing an interest in Manchester City’s attacking midfielder Kian Breckin, who has impressed in City’s youth teams (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is expected expected to hold a pre-season meeting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and tell him he wants to leave this summer (Daily Star Sunday)

Derby have put together a £10m contract to try and keep Frank Lampard from joining Chelsea (Daily Star Sunday)

West Ham are unlikely to act on their interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson after the England forward was valued at £60m (Daily Star Sunday)

Everton are looking to bring in at least four more players after Andre Gomes made his move from Barcelona permanent (Daily Star Sunday)