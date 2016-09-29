Paper Talk: Man Utd take Brazilian on trial; RVP return hint

Manchester United have taken a teenage Brazilian star on trial with a view to handing him a deal, while Robin van Persie is open to a return to the Premier League in January, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

UNITED TAKE A LOOK AT TEENAGE BRAZIL STAR

Manchester United have taken 16-year-old Brazilian Matheus Marcosi on trial, reports the Daily Mail.

The 16-year-old plays for Desportivo Brasil, who have a tie-up with United, and has been at the club’s Carrington training complex on previous occasions.

He has been invited back for this week and is hoping to impress coaching staff enough to convince United to offer him a contract.

Marcosi can play in defence or midfield.

United have suffered a stuttering start to the new season under Jose Mourinho, who joined the club in the summer.

The Old Trafford club began their Premier League campaign with three successive wins and looked to be among the early pacesetters.

However, a derby defeat against Manchester City curtailed their momentum and they followed up that 2-1 loss with successive defeats against Feyenoord and Watford.

They did manage to respond by beating Northampton Town in the League Cup, and a victory against champions Leicester has left them sixth in the nascent Premier League table.

VAN PERSIE OPEN TO PREMIER LEAGUE RETURN

Robin van Persie has hinted he is open to a return to the Premier League in January – but the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker will let his children decide his next move as he enters the twilight of his career.

The Fenerbahce striker, 33, moved to Turkey after falling out of favour at Old Trafford during Louis van Gaal’s first season in charge. His strike rate for the Super Lig side remains impressive, with 22 goals in 54 appearances.

The Dutch striker remains under contract with Fener until 2018 but when the time comes for a move Van Persie insists his family will influence his next steps.

The player was linked with moves to Middlesbrough, West Ham and Stoke over the summer and it’s likely all three would consider moves for him if he became available in the January window.

A finisher of the calibre Van Persie will always be in demand and – ahead of his reunion with first club Feyenoord in the Europa League – he has hinted that he would be open to a return to England.

“We’ve moved around in recent years and that suits me very well,” Van Persie told Feyenoord TV.

“Over the years I have seen that you cannot really plan your career. You have to take it as it comes. There are all kinds of things in your path and you accept it or not.

“That’s how I will approach the last few years. I’m open to everything. I’ve been away from the Netherlands for 13 years and that suits me fine. Whether it’s in England, Turkey or wherever.

“The kids are involved. They are even more English than Dutch because they grew up there. There comes a time when they also get a bigger say in where they’d like to live and be.”

Fenerbahce play Feyenoord at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday night in the other game in Europa League Group A, United’s group.

AND THE REST

Antoine Griezmann has fuelled speculation he’s eyeing a move to Manchester United after singing Paul Pogba’s praises (The Sun)

Tottenham star Heung-Min Son is facing taking a two-year break from his football career to serve in the South Korean military (The Sun)

Derby County want to talk to Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett about becoming their next boss (The Sun)

Striker Jesper Karlsson, 18, who plays for Swedish club Falkenberg, says it’s “fun” to be linked with a move to Manchester United (Aftonbladet)

Former Newcastle and Aston Villa midfielder Charles N’Zogbia, 30, might see his career come to a premature end because of a heart condition (L’Equipe)

Barcelona are eyeing a summer move for Juventus’ Pablo Dybala – a man they regard as long-term replacement for Lionel Messi (The Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, is plotting a move into management once he hangs up his boots (The Sun)

The FA are binning 4,000 T-shirts bearing a message from ex-England boss Sam Allardyce they had planned to hand out to fans before the game against Malta at Wembley (The Sun)

Sunderland’s club doctor has resigned in the aftermath of Patrick van Aanholt’s pre-match ordeal against Tottenham (Daily Mail)

Jamie Vardy has revealed his finest season in football was fired by the remarkable ritual of drinking port the night before a game (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho has defended his treatment of Juan Mata at Chelsea, saying it wasn’t his decision to sell the Spaniard to Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Charlton are bracing themselves for January offers from the Premier League big guns for their latest hot prospect, 18-year-old defender Ezri Konsa (Daily Mirror)

Neil Warnock, Steve Bruce, Harry Redknapp and former Derby chief Steve McClaren are all in the frame for a potential vacancy at the Championship club (Daily Mirror)

Wayne Rooney will seek assurances about his international career when he holds talks with new England boss Gareth Southgate this week (Daily Star)

Andy Carroll could be hit with a £180,000 fine if he is found guilty of breaking club rules on alcohol (Daily Star)

Hibs have signed Wales international full-back Neal Eardley on a short-term deal (Daily Star)