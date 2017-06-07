Paper Talk: United in talks for BVB star; Arsenal’s Lacazette boost

Alexandre Lacazette: Has started the season in fine form

Manchester United have offered a five-year deal to an in-demand Borussia Dortmund star, while Arsenal are confident of signing a £50million-rated striker, according to Wednesday’s papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED LINKED WITH AUBAMEYANG MOVE

Manchester United’s desire to land a new striker this summer has seen Wednesday’s papers link them with a move for Borussia Dortmund hot-shot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

United are keen to recruit a centre forward this summer and have seen a move for Alvaro Moraro rejected by Real Madrid, while Torino’s Andrea Belotti has emerged as their Plan B.

However, the Daily Mirror believes United will switch their attention to Aubameyang, who has submitted a transfer request at Dortmund this summer.

The Gabon striker was claimed to have agreed a £61million move to PSG last week and while that deal has yet to be confirmed, the fees being bandied about for the other targets linked with United, surely makes Aubameyang an attractive prospect.

The paper goes as far to say that Aubameyang has held talks with Jose Mourinho and has offered him a five-year deal worth £200,000 a week.

ARSENAL ‘WIN’ ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE RACE

Alexandre Lacazette: Said to be a target for Man Utd

Arsenal are emerging as favourites to sign Lyon’s France striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Sun claims the Gunners are confident of sealing a deal for the 26-year-old striker after meeting his representatives and offering him a deal worth £200,000 a week.

Lacazette has previously indicated he would only leave Lyon for a club in the Champions League, so any move to the Emirates would mark a rapid about-turn for the striker.

He had seemed set to move to Atletico Madrid, but their transfer ban seriously damaged the Spanish club’s chances. Liverpool, meanwhile, are also reported to have held talks for the striker.

But the paper claims Arsenal are in the driving seat after manager Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis met with Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas this week to thrash out a fee for the France international.

Lacazette scored 37 goals for Lyon this season and has been on Wenger’s shopping list for more than a year.

AND THE REST

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand, 27 (Daily Mirror)

AC Milan have launched a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa (Daily Star)

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he will never return to Old Trafford (Daily Star)

Emil Forsberg will not be leaving RB Leipzig this summer, the club’s director of football Ralf Rangnick has insisted (Daily Star)

Romelu Lukaku is set for a dramatic return to Chelsea – three years after they sold him (Daily Mirror)

Southampton believe Virgil van Dijk has been “tapped up” by Liverpool over a record breaking move to Anfield

Michy Batshuayi has admitted his future at Chelsea is out of his hands and that he is “expecting a few phone calls” in the summer (Daily Mirror)

Sevilla are interested in Chelsea striker Batshuayi, 23 (Daily Star)

Olivier Giroud has warned he will not tolerate another season sitting on the Arsenal bench (Daily Mirror)

Hector Bellerin and Giroud have both indicated that they could be open to moves away from Arsenal (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are willing to meet the £52m asking price for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, 25 (Daily Express)

aleksandar mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to become the first victim of Rafa Benitez’s summer shake-up at Newcastle (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona hope to get Brazil forward Neymar, 25, a Spanish passport to free up space in their squad for another player from outside the European Union (Daily Mirror)

Championsip side Derby are trying to snap up Curtis Davies from Hull City after triggering his release clause following the Tigers’ relegation from the top flight (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will reportedly listen to offers of just £8m for Adnan Januzaj this summer (The Sun)

Manchester City have joined the race for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro (The Sun)

Fernando Torres could be set for a shock move to Mexican side Queretaro after it was reported he is in advanced talks over the move (The Sun)

Liverpool are set to miss out on Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez, who is reportedly flying to Italy to finalise a £15m move to AC Milan

Brighton have ended their interest in signing John Terry after being frightened off by his wage demands (The Sun)

Former Chelsea captain Terry, 36, has held talks with Eddie Howe over a £100,000-a-week move to Bournemouth (The Sun)

West Ham are locked in talks for £4m-rated Mexican winger Jurgen Damm (The Sun)

Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti has revealed Manchester United wanted to sign him during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge (Daily Express)

Real Madrid have reportedly cooled their interest in Chelsea star Eden Hazard, and now will go all out to sign Kylian Mbappe instead (Daily Express)

Southampton have decided to sack manager Claude Puel after just a year in charge (Daily Express)