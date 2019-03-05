Manchester United want to sign the Premier League’s first £100m star, while Gareth Bale’s wage demands will price him out of a return to England this summer, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD PREPARED TO PAY UP TO £100M FOR SANCHO

Manchester United are preparing to break the British transfer record to sign Jadon Sancho, according to a bold claim on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph claims United have made the teenager their No 1 target this summer and are prepared to make the Borussia Dortmund star the UK’s first £100million footballer in order to beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.

Dortmund – top of the Bundesliga and set to face Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday night – have declared their intention to keep the 18-year-old, but would struggle to reject the kind of money that is being reported for Sancho.

Sancho only cost the Bundesliga side £8million move in August 2017, but such has been his progress, the player is now considering one of the world’s top young talents.

The Telegraph claims United want Sancho to lead their frontline for the next decade, alongside another top young England star in Marcus Rashford.

The potential signing of Sancho would also lead to long-term question marks over Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean faces a battle to play again this season after details of his knee injury emerged, and it’s already claimed United are exploring ways to get the player – and his enormous wage bill – off their books.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale won’t be joining the Premier League this summer because no club, including Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea, can afford his £650k-per-week wages (The Sun)

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba had a dramatic bust-up after the latter’s missed penalty against Southampton denied the striker of a hat-trick (The Sun)

Chelsea will play a charity friendly against New England Revolution just three days after the final game of the season (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t move back into his £4m Cheshire home because it is being rented by Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk (The Sun)

Juventus want to offload Chelsea loanee Gonzalo Higuain in the summer, but a permanent move to Stamford Bridge may be nixed if the Blues’ appeal against their transfer ban fails (The Sun)

Manchester United, City and Liverpool are ready to battle it out for Real Madrid outcast Isco (The Sun)

There is a growing belief among Manchester United’s players that interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the job on a permanent basis (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United are thought to be eyeing a double swoop for Benfica pair Ruben Dias and Joao Felix but they would have to pay around £155m to snap them up in the summer (Daily Mail)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will make his long-awaited return from injury for Liverpool’s U23 side against Derby County on Friday as the Reds carefully manage the final stages of his rehabilitation (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are considering a move for Notts County forward Kion Etete after the 17-year-old netted twice for their U18 side during a one-week trial (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have expressed a firm interest in Roma youngster Cengiz Under but Roma are intent on selling only if they receive offers above €30m (£25.8m) (Daily Star)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is looking to land Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos and £30m-rated Elif Elmas from Fenerbahce in the summer (Daily Express)

Rangers will demand at least £20m for Morelos after rating him in the same bracket as Moussa Dembele, who left Celtic for Lyon last summer for the same fee (The Sun)

Tottenham have given fans a huge boost by claiming that they are unlikely to play another home game at Wembley (Daily Express)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is ready to call time on takeover talks after losing patience with the lack of progress, but the club remains up for sale (The Independent)

Salzburg boss Marco Rose is second favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead but the German is reportedly attracting interest from Bundesliga rivals Schalke (Daily Record)