Paper Talk: Man Utd target LaLiga sporting director; shock Diego Godin transfer

Diego Godin is on the move this month, while Manchester United have identified their No.1 target for sporting director, all in the papers.

MAN UTD WANT BERTA

Manchester United want Aletico Madrid’s sporting director Andrea Berta, according to an exclusive in the Daily Mirror.

The highly-regarded 47-year-old may well be out of United’s reach though as Atletico have offered him “a huge new deal”.

United are set to make huge backroom changes after Jose Mourinho’s sacking and they are intent on adding a sporting director to their set-up.

And the tabloid claim Italian Berta “is a leading name in the frame” after his success with Atletico, but the LaLiga side want to hang on to him.

AND THE REST

Diego Godin has undergone a medical with Inter and is close to signing a pre-contract agreement with the Serie A club (Sky Sports Italy)

Liverpool have entered the race for PSV Eindhoven’s Dutch starlet Steven Bergwijn (De Telegraaf)

Barcelona have made contact with Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata. The 30-year-old Spain international is out of contract this summer. (Goal)

Manchester United risk losing Juan Mata – with Arsenal among the clubs interested in signing him. (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku is being considered by Arsenal as an alternative option to Barcelona’s Denis Suarez (Daily Mirror, Sun)

Unai Emery has given Carl Jenkinson an Arsenal lifeline by telling him he is part of his first-team plans (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City want to sign Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, meaning Argentina centre back Nicolas Otamendi, 30, could join Barcelona. (Sun)

Roma director of football Monchi is keen on a summer move to Arsenal as the club’s new technical director after previously working with Gunners manager Unai Emery at Sevilla. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Everton forward Cenk Tosun (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are closing in on a €500,000 loan deal for Southampton defender Cedric Soares (Daily Mail, Goal)

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is willing to spend £100m on one specific player (Manchester Evening News)

Anthony Martial is in talks with Manchester United over a new deal, but Sevilla are also interested in signing the Frenchman (ESPN)

Yannick Bolasie has accepted he has no future at Everton and is hoping to secure another loan move before the transfer window closes (Daily Mail)

Wolves are being linked with a move for Brazilian full-back Rogerio (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Monaco have agreed to bring former coach Leonardo Jardim back in to replace Thierry Henry, just three months after he was sacked. (L’Equipe)

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has not spoken to winger Jack Clarke about his future, despite interest in the 18-year-old from Premier League clubs. (Manchester Evening News)

Lazio’s 24-year-old Belgium defender Jordan Lukaku, brother of Manchester United striker Romelu, is close to a loan move to Newcastle United. (Chronicle Live)

West Ham and Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is back in training with the Hammers and the 29-year-old could play against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup after his proposed move to China collapsed (Sun)

Bournemouth’s Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 31, is open to offers from other Premier League clubs (Sun)

Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor still want to sign Fulham’s 23-year-old French striker Aboubakar Kamara despite his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in a fight at the Premier League club’s training ground (Guardian)

The foster father of Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, says the 27-year-old is considering a return to parent club Real Madrid. (Evening Standard)

West Brom are keen to bring Newcastle’s 23-year-old English winger Jacob Murphy to the club on loan. (Express & Star)

RB Leipzig have made a final bid to keep 22-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner at the club by offering him a new contract amid interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Bild)