Manchester United look set to miss out on a major defensive target, while West Ham have had two bids for a Serie A striker turned down, according to Friday’s papers.

MAN UTD SET TO MISS OUT ON DEFENSIVE TARGET

Inter Milan are set to deal Manchester United’s hopes of signing Milan Skriniar a blow by offering the defender a lucrative new contract.

The Slovakia international is contracted until 2022 but remains a top target for both Manchester clubs, hence Inter’s move to offer the player an improved new deal to ward off that interest.

The report on Calciomercato claims that Inter have made contact with the player’s entourage and that they will offer him €3million-a-year, although that offer could potentially go to €3.5m.

At this stage an agreement is still some way off, but talks are set to open at the start of next month for a player who has established himself as one of the top defenders in Italy.

AND THE REST

Gonzalo Higuain will fly into London on Friday to complete a loan move to Chelsea and will potentially be available to sit on the bench against Arsenal on Saturday night (Daily Express)

Chelsea are also closing in on a deal to sign midfielder Leandro Paredes from Zenit St Petersburg as their replacement for Cesc Fabregas (Daily Express)

Manchester United are set to offer Marcus Rashford a new deal that will double his current wage to £150,000 per week (Daily Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund will not sell England international Jadon Sancho to a Premier League club this summer (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will soon have a formal interview for the full-time Manchester United manager’s job (The Sun)

Liverpool are monitoring Schalke’s 20-year-old midfielder Weston McKennie (The Sun)

Leeds United have rejected an approach from Crystal Palace for teen sensation Jack Clarke (The Sun)

Napoli’s £90m-rated Kalidou Koulibaly remains Manchester United’s No 1 defensive transfer target (The Sun)

West Brom want to sign Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings on loan (The Sun)

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is targeting a move for Fiorentina midfielder Bryan Dabo (The Sun)

Ashley Cole is poised for a move to Derby County after Frank Lampard convinced the club’s owner Mel Morris to finance a deal (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are eyeing a move for Blackburn midfielder Lewis Travis after impressing in the recent FA Cup double header (The Sun)

Manchester United players and staff want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be offered the permanent manager’s role after his electric start (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are prepared to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a new deal worth as much as £70,000 in a bid to stop him moving to Bayern Munich (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have beaten Juventus and PSG to the signing of 16-year-old Amiens forward Noam Emeran (Daily Mail)

Manchester City youngster Tom Dele-Bashiru is free to leave the club after failing to agree a new contract (Daily Mail)

West Ham have seen two offers for £45m-rated Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek turned down (Daily Mail)

Southampton have opened talks with Genk over a potential deal for defender Joakim Maehle (Daily Mail)

Bolton will carry out additional searches on fans who are planning to protest against owner Ken Anderson at their next home match (Daily Mail)

Arsenal fear losing teenagers Arthur Okonkwo, Xavier Amaechi and Tyreece John-Jules to clubs in Germany (The Independent)

Tottenham have revived their interest in Barcelona forward Malcom after a failed a move in the summer (The Independent)

English football is preparing to make rule changes to allow replays of VAR decisions to be shown on big screens inside stadiums (The Times)

Football’s law-making body (IFAB) are set to make the biggest change to the handball law for 80 years (The Times)

Aaron Ramsey will sign a four-year contract at Juventus worth £300,000-a-week, putting him among the best paid British footballers (The Times)

West Ham may leave out Marko Arnautovic against Bournemouth because of doubts over his frame of mind (The Times)

Scottish Premiership managers have united with under-fire referees to back the use of VAR after a crunch summit (Daily Record)

Rangers have offered a deal to Chicago Fire midfielder Matt Polster after he spent the winter break training with the club (Daily Record)

Celtic remain keen on a deal to sign Manchester United’s Scott McTominay on loan but will have to move fringe midfielders out of the club first (Daily Record)