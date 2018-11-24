Paper Talk: Man Utd tipped to land Spurs star in bargain deal

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a central defender, while Liverpool have three new deals in the pipeline, according to Saturday’s papers.

MAN UTD EYE CUT-PRICE DEAL FOR SPURS STAR

Manchester United could sign Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld next summer in a cut-price £25m deal, according to a report.

Toby Alderweireld’s existing deal at Spurs expires in the summer, but the club have the option to trigger a one-year extension.

The 29-year-old was expected to move on in the summer after a season which was disrupted by a hamstring problem. Manchester United were serious contenders for his signature, but Sky sources claimed United failed to agree terms with Tottenham for the transfer.

Alderweireld though been integral to Spurs this term has played nine times and recently claimed he was happy, despite no breakthrough in his contract discussions.

Alderweireld told Sky Sports News: “I’m the old Toby again. I try to do my best and help the team.

“How happy am I on a scale of one to 10? When you have a daughter it’s 10 out of 10. It doesn’t matter what happens. The joy that I get from that, I try to give it to my football.”

Now, The Sun are claiming that United could make a move for the Belgian should Spurs choose to extend his deal by a year, as that would trigger a £25million release clause in his contract.

Mourinho is reportedly keen on strengthening the heart of his defence, while it is claimed Alderweireld “could be tempted to leave this time in search of better wages – and a higher likelihood of trophies – at another club”.

AND THE REST

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is reportedly ready to launch a £44m bid to sign Roma winger Cengiz Under this winter (Star)

Pablo Zabaleta is set to land new contract at West Ham (Mirror)

Jose Mourinho claims Iker Casillas is behind a campaign to get David de Gea dropped from the Spain side (Telegraph)

Steven Gerrard has revealed Rangers will slam the January window shut on any transfer predators (Express)

The Football Association will meet again with England players’ representatives to try and thrash out a new commercial deal – the parties are currently on an interim deal after the former contract was not renewed after the World Cup (Telegraph)

Arsenal have revealed they are on the trail of £9m-rated Belgian scoring sensation Leandro Trossard (Sun)

Kevin de Bruyne could earn £100m over the course of his Manchester City contract according to the latest Football Leaks documents published in France (Times)

Liverpool are turning their attention to securing the long-term future of defenders Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez after Sadio Mane’s new deal was confirmed (Sun)

UEFA officials are examining the allegations made against Manchester City by “Football Leaks” but no actual investigation has yet been launched (Guardian)

Juventus have turned to “super-agent” Jorge Mendes in their bid to sign Manchester United keeper David de Gea, a move sure to upset another Mendes client, United boss Jose Mourinho (Sun)