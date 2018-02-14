Paper Talk: United to snatch £25m Belgian; Toon to buy £5.2m keeper

Manchester United are plotting a surprise move for a Tottenham defender this summer, while a major Liverpool target has seen his price rise to £80million, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD TO LAUNCH SURPRISE ALDERWEIRELD MOVE

Manchester United are monitoring Toby Alderweireld’s contractual situation at Tottenham with interest, according to widespread reports.

The Belgium defender has just 18 month remaining on his current Tottenham deal and both the Manchester Evening News and the Daily Mail claim the club meet the £25million release clause in his contract this summer.

It’s claimed Jose Mourinho had made the strengthening of his United midfield a priority this summer, but poor recent performances from Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have convinced the manager he also needs to bolster his central defence.

After returning from three months out, Alderweireld declared himself fit to face Arsenal, but Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino decided not to include him in his party, while the 28-year-old also did not travel to Turin for Spurs’ 2-2 Champions League draw with Juventus.

Tuesday’s newspapers also declared Mourinho was considering moves for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Leicester’s Harry Maguire.

AND THE REST

Liverpool could have to splash out £80m for Roma goalkeeper Alisson because of a release clause in a new contract reports in Italy suggest he is about to sign (The Sun)

Chinese side Beijing Sinobo Guoan are plotting a move to sign Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele before their transfer deadline at the end of February (The Sun)

Manchester City are set to offer goalkeeper Ederson a new deal after his stunning start to life in the Premier League (The Sun)

Manchester City are interested in young Sporting Lisbon striker Rafael Leao, who has burst on to the scene this season and could cost them in the region of £23m (The Sun)

Crystal Palace have flown in 35-year-old free agent Diego Cavalieri from Brazil as Roy Hodgson looks to solve his side’s goalkeeping issues (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger has been warned he needs to get Arsenal into the Champions League or risk his position coming under scrutiny for the second successive year (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are already plotting a £5.2m offer for loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after his impressive debut against Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Ajax teenager Justin Kluivert says he would consider a move to the Premier League. The 18-year-old Dutch striker said Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United were clubs he could “see myself playing at in a few years” (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United would let Ander Herrera leave if AC Milan come up with an offer in excess of £30m (Daily Star)

Bookmakers have slashed odds on Chelsea forward Eden Hazard joining Real Madrid in the summer (Daily Express)

Scott McTominay expects Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong to be the next Manchester United youngsters to make a first-team impact (Daily Express)

Lionel Messi has been left upset after Argentina team-mate Paulo Dybala reportedly claimed he would rather join Real Madrid than Barcelona (Daily Express)

German Loris Karius is set to keep his place in goal for Liverpool in favour of Simon Mignolet when the Reds face Porto in the Champions League (The Times)

West Brom manager Alan Pardew’s methods are causing friction within the squad, but his position is safe despite the club chairman and chief executive being sacked on Tuesday (Daily Telegraph)