Paper Talk: Liverpool striker exit blocked; Man Utd eye forward

Manchester United are targeting a move for another striker after Alvaro Morata’s deal goes through, while Jurgen Klopp is stopping a frontman from leaving Liverpool, according to Sunday’s papers.

LUKAKU AND MORATA AT MAN UNTED?

Jose Mourinho would still want to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku even if Manchester United bring in Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

Morata is said to be close to completing a big-money switch to Old Trafford, but the Sun on Sunday claims that Mourinho would still look to bring in Lukaku to give his forward line an even bigger boost.

Lukaku, who is rated at £100m by the Toffees, has scored 51 goals in his last two seasons on Merseyside and played under Mourinho at Chelsea.

It is common knowledge that there was bad blood between Mourinho and the Belgium hitman during Lukaku’s time at Stamford Bridge, but it is reported that those issues would not stop any potential deal happening.

Chelsea were also keen to bring Lukaku back but Blues boss Antonio Conte is unwilling to pay what Everton are demanding, thus leaving the door open for the 24-year-old to head to Manchester.

KLOPP TO BLOCK STRIKER EXIT

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Jurgen Klopp will reportedly block Daniel Sturridge from leaving Liverpool because it will cost too much to replace him.

There has been plenty of interest in the injury-prone Reds frontman this summer, but Klopp believes that the inflated transfer market would leave Liverpool having to pay a fortune to replace the 27-year-old, according to the report in the Sunday Mirror.

There is no doubting that on his day, Sturridge is one of the top strikers in the Premier League but those days come few and far between due to his fitness issues.

Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham were named as just two of several clubs keen on Sturridge but it would appear that the attacker will be staying at Anfield, for now.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are preparing a huge £125m Kylian Mbappe bid in an attempt to beat Real Madrid to the Monaco teenage sensation (Sunday Mirror)

Gunners target Mbappe has fuelled transfer talk after removing Monaco from his Twitter bio (Sunday Mirror)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Arsenal have slapped an £8m price tag on left-back Kieran Gibbs (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool will turn down loan approaches for Joe Gomez as Jurgen Klopp runs the rule over the defender in pre-season (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham are attempting to land former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez by paying his £13m release clause (Sunday Mirror)

The Hammers are also ready to make a £15m move for unsettled Burnley striker Andre Gray (Sunday Mirror)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Newcastle want Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu but will have to smash their transfer record to complete the deal (Sunday Mirror)

Monaco have rejected a £40m bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United target Fabinho (Sunday Mirror)

Everton are planning a shock £20m move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud (The Sun on Sunday)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Wayne Rooney could stay at Manchester United for one more year by triggering a contract option (The Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal have had a £15m bid rejected for Napoli star Jorginho (The Sun on Sunday)

Striker Diego Costa is on the verge of rejoining Atletico Madrid from Chelsea but won’t be able to play until January (Mail on Sunday)

Arsene Wenger has told Alexis Sanchez he will not be joining Manchester City this summer (Mail on Sunday)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Chelsea have made an incredible £100m in three years from selling players who have made 10 or less appearances (Mail on Sunday)

Wolves have made a move for Porto star Ruben Neves, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool (Mail on Sunday)

John Terry has opened formal talks to sign for Championship side Aston Villa (Mail on Sunday)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Newcastle are interested in Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has rejected the offer of a new contract from the club and is willing to see out his final year and leave on a free in 2018 (Sunday Times)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Burnley are eyeing a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Lees to replace Everton-bound Michael Keane (Mail on Sunday)

Swansea target Roque Mesa is set to fly to the UK to complete an £11m move from Las Palmas (Sunday Telegraph)

Huddersfield are to re-sign Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan, while Izzy Brown is also under consideration (Sunday Telegraph)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Chelsea are to sign Exeter defender Ethan Ampadu, 16, and are negotiating a compensation deal with the League Two outfit (Guardian)

Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor, 23, is set to join Premier League side Burnley (Yorkshire Post)