Paper Talk: Man Utd to bid for Benfica duo; Ozil sure of summer move

Manchester United are ready to make a move for two Benfica players, while Mesut Ozil is convinced he will be joining another Premier League club next summer, according to Friday’s papers.

UNITED COULD BID FOR YOUNG BENFICA DUO

Manchester United scouts were reportedly impressed by Benfica wonderkid Umaro Embalo during the UEFA Youth League clash between the sides on Wednesday and could also make a move for his team-mate Joao Felix.

Embalo came on in the second half of the game against United’s youngsters, while Felix played 78 minutes before being replaced, but both did enough to suggest that they could move to Old Trafford in the summer, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils were in Portugal on Wednesday night to take on the Portuguese giants in the Champions League, coming away with a 1-0 win thanks to Marcus Rashford.

Earlier in the day, United’s chief scout, Javier Ribalta, was amongst the crowd watching the 17-year-old Embalo, who can play as a winger or striker, and Felix.

United could have a battle on their hands to land Embalo, however, with Real Madrid also said to be monitoring the player.

AND THE REST

Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones are all set to sign new deals with Manchester United (The Sun)

Mesut Ozil is so confident he will join Manchester United in January he has started telling Arsenal team-mates a deal is done (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are ditching a £100,000 virtual reality system they were using to boost performance after it started to make players suffer motion sickness! (The Sun)

Barcelona and Real Madrid could battle it out for Brazil’s next big thing – 16-year-old Lincoln, who has taken the Under-17 World Cup by storm (The Sun)

West Brom teenager Tyler Roberts is set to become the latest young player given a senior call-up by Wales manager Chris Coleman (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool will rebuff offers from other Premier League clubs for James Milner in January even though he has lost a regular role because of left-back Alberto Moreno’s form (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester players unhappy at the sacking of manager Craig Shakespeare demanded answers at a team meeting before training on Thursday (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Brest winger Lenny Pintor (Daily Mail)

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires will join Inter Milan on loan in January, bringing an end to his spell in China with Jiangsu Suning (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid regret not selling Gareth Bale to Manchester United over the summer, completing a deal that would have seen them make a move for Kylian Mbappe (Daily Star)



Manchester City have taken out a trespass injunction after seven daredevils broke into the Etihad Stadium and climbed onto the roof (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are prepared to offer forward Karim Benzema to help push through a deal to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Daily Express)

Divock Origi says he has had no contact with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp since his summer loan move to Wolfsburg (Daily Express)

Chelsea’s players are unhappy with the intensity of Antonio Conte’s training schedule, and have concerns that the high workload is hampering their title defence and exacerbating the club’s injury problems (The Times)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche failed to rule himself out of contention for the vacant job at Leicester (The Times)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says midfielder Davy Klaassen is struggling to make an impact since his £25m move during the summer (Liverpool Echo)