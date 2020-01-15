Manchester United will land another two players this month once a deal for Bruno Fernandes is finalised, while Chelsea are set to spend big money to bring in an exciting Spanish star, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

UNITED PLANNING MORE DEALS AFTER BRUNO FERNANDES

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is making plans to further strengthen their squad once a deal for Bruno Fernandes is done and dusted.

Talks with Sporting Lisbon over the signing of Fernandes are progressing slowly, though it’s now appearing to be a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ United land the talented Portuguese midfielder.

United are said to have held talks with the player’s representatives and were prepared to offer £51m up front as well as up to three players, one of whom could be defender Marcos Rojo.

However, it has also been claimed that Sporting want £50m up front with an additional £15m in add-ons, with the transfer fee and structure of the add-ons said to remain an issue between the clubs.

However, the capture of Fernandes may not be the end of United’s January spending with the club also being strong linked with moves for French midfielder Boubakary Soumare and Spain winger Dani Olmo.

Staring with Soumare, a report in the Daily Star claims Woodward was spotted boarding the Eurostar to France amid suggestions a deal could be finalised soon.

Soumare, 20, is valued at £40million by Lille and it’s claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the midfielder his No 1 target to bolster his midfield with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba currently sidelined.

United, meanwhile, are also reported to be plotting a swoop for £35million-rated Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo.

As per the Daily Mirror, Barcelona have shelved their interest in signing the recently-capped Spain star, leaving United in the clear to make their move for a player who has also been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

United manager Solskjaer was giving little away when questioned about transfer incomings during his press conference on Tuesday, merely saying: “I’ve got no transfer updates, so no.

“If we get something that we can tell you about we will, but I’ve got no news now.”

AND THE REST

Chelsea are ‘desperate’ to complete a deal for Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who could cost them in the region of £47m (Daily Express)

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to launch a late bid to snatch Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen from under Inter Milan’s nose (Daily Mirror)

Southampton striker Danny Ings is set to be named in Gareth Southgate’s next England squad (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan are prepared to offer Tahith Chong regular playing time in Serie A to secure the services of the Manchester United starlet and have met with his agent (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are close to signing Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly but any deal will not happen until the summer (The Sun)

Arsenal have made a further enquiry about the availability of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie but might face competition from West Ham (The Sun)

Manchester United would have to pay £5m to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid fresh reports linking Mauricio Pochettino with the Red Devils hot-seat (The Sun)

Fenerbahce are threatening to delay Manchester United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes by making an offer for potential part-exchange player Marcos Rojo (The Sun)

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Marseille wonderkid Isaac Lihadji (The Sun)

Wales manager Ryan Giggs banked a £400,000 bonus for securing their Euro 2020 place (The Sun)

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has been offered to four clubs, including Inter Milan, as new agent Mino Raiola attempts to get him out of Old Trafford (Daily Star)

Tottenham are phoning Max Aarons’ representatives ‘every day’ to try and secure a deal for the Norwich defender (Daily Star)

Watford face having to play four games in nine days to fit in with the winter breaks being taken by opponents Wolves and Manchester United and because of their FA Cup third-round replay with Tranmere being rearranged (Daily Star)

Leicester City have asked Manchester United about the availability of defender Luke Shaw in case fellow English left-back Ben Chilwell moves to Chelsea (Daily Mail)

Leicester midfielder Andy King has agreed to join Championship side Huddersfield Town (Daily Mail)

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is set to join Swansea City for the second half of the season after spending the first four months with Championship rivals Charlton (The Guardian)

Tottenham winger Jack Clarke is set to complete a loan move to QPR (The Guardian)

Jack Grealish will be part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad after a superb first half of the season with Aston Villa (Daily Telegraph)

The Football Supporters’ Association has slammed greedy clubs and the FA after Wolves fans were charged £55 to see their team face Manchester United in their third-round replay – Premier League away ticket price caps do not apply in that competition (Daily Telegraph)