Paper Talk: Rose going nowhere; Man Utd step up bid for Barca star

Manchester United are prepared to meet the release clause for a Barcelona midfielder, while there’s a new club in the running for Ivan Perisic, according to Monday’s papers.

UNITED READY TO PAY UP FOR BARCA STAR

Manchester United are reportedly willing to match Sergi Roberto’s release clause if the midfielder pushes for the Barcelona exit door.

The 25-year-old feels that his first-team opportunities at the Nou Camp will be limited this season, as Barca prepare to bring in former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that the Barca star, who can also play at right-back, has a release clause of £36.5million and that United are ready to pay it.

The report states that while Roberto is happy at the club for the time being he could well change his mind as Barcelona bolster their midfield before August 31.

Should Roberto, who is under contract at Barca until June 2019, become available then United are likely to face a battle with Juventus for his signature.

The Serie A champions are looking to bolster their squad following the departures of experienced duo Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves, and they see Roberto as the ideal man to replace the latter in their right-back spot.

CHELSEA ENTER RACE FOR INTER STAR

Chelsea are reportedly considering a late move for long-time Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.

United are set to reignite interest in the £48million-rated Croatia star but Conte is said to be fan after the winger, who scored against his side in pre-season in Singapore.

The reigning Premier League champions are already said to be in negotiations for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, while Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo and Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater are also major targets.

One former Blues star who believes that Perisic could end up at Stamford Bridge is Hernan Crespo, as reported in the Daily Mirror.

Crespo said: “It’s possible he joins Chelsea – but he plays on the left and on the left you have Eden Hazard, Perisic and Marcos Alonso.

“Maybe he could come in through the middle or to the right.

“If you put a lot of money down, even Inter will sell him, but they don’t want to sell him.”

AND THE REST

Manchester United target Danny Rose will not be sold by Tottenham during this transfer window (Daily Mail)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is preparing a formal offer for wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are ready to step up their interest in Lazio attacker Keita Balde (Daily Mirror)



Newcastle have made a fresh approach for Arsenal pair Jack Wilshere and Lucas Perez (Daily Mirror)

West Ham feel their £36m swoop for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho could be completed this week (Daily Mirror)

Leicester will turn down a £31.8m bid for Riyad Mahrez from Roma, despite an ultimatum from the Italian giants (Daily Mirror)



Chelsea have been rocked by a demand for a loyalty bonus from Diego Costa (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City have told £52m new boy Benjamin Mendy to carry on tweeting (Daily Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp is not convinced Virgil van Dijk is the answer to solving Liverpool’s enduring frailty at set-pieces (Daily Mirror)



Pep Guardiola has told Raheem Sterling he will have a “problem” unless he accepts being a regular substitute (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are ready to spend £130m before the end of the transfer window to try to keep manager Antonio Conte happy (Daily Express)

Barcelona are reportedly no longer interested in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala (Daily Express)



Diego Costa has said Chelsea have treated him like a ‘criminal’ and he could see out his contract in Brazil (Daily Mail)

Watford are turning their transfer focus to English players after debuts for Andre Gray and Will Hughes (Daily Mail)

Man City are facing a stand-off with Fabian Delph as he demands a loan exit (Daily Mail)



Tottenham are preparing a £28m bid for Davinson Sanchez after the Ajax star told the club he wants to leave (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will make a £20m bid for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater this week. Leicester are reluctant to sell for less than £30m (Daily Mail)



Stoke have opened talks over a possible deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Mesut Ozil next summer if Antoine Griezmann leaves (Daily Star)

Ronald Koeman says he will not stand in the way if midfielder Gareth Barry wishes to leave Everton this summer (Liverpool Echo)



Cesar Azpilicueta has suggested Chelsea’s summer signings have not been good enough and called for reinforcements (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom could let Nacer Chadli, 28, leave but only if they find a suitable replacement amid interest from Swansea (Express and Star)