Manchester United are willing to spend £70m to sign a teenage winger, while Gareth Bale has made a decision on his Real Madrid future, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

UNITED MOVE FOR £70M SANCHO

Manchester United have made an approach to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho – and will not be put off by the Bundesliga side’s £70million asking price for the teenager.

Sancho has been a revelation since ditching Manchester City for BVB, scoring eight goals and creating 10 others from 28 appearances this season.

According to The Sun, United have contacted Dortmund to ask about the possibility of bringing the 18-year-old back to the Premier League – and have not been deterred by their apparent £70m asking price. But any move for Sancho would see rivals City would take 15% of any transfer fee as part of the agreement that took him to Germany.

However, if they do accept United’s bid, City will be given the chance to match the offer, with the transfer also including a buy-back clause granting Pep Guardiola’s side first refusal.

But with City loaded up on wingers, United could find themselves in the driving seat to land a player clearly destined for big things, with the winger also having made his senior England debut this season.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

AND THE REST

Gareth Bale has no intention of leaving Real Madrid this summer despite facing a potential 12-match ban for a controversial celebration in the derby against Atletico Madrid (The Times)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is desperate to sign a new contract at the club despite the signing of Gonzalo Higuain with his current deal expiring in the summer (Daily Star)

Mesut Ozil is ready to complicate Arsenal’s plan to offload him by refusing to leave on loan this summer (Daily Mail)

One Chelsea player thinks Maurizio Sarri will be sacked if he does not win one of his next two matches (Daily Mail)

Arsenal legend Marc Overmars believes Alexis Sanchez could make a shocking return to the Emirates after his unsuccessful spell at Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have let Frank Lampard’s Derby train at Cobham ahead of their FA Cup clash at Brighton (Daily Mail)

Richard Scudamore urged leading Premier League clubs to agree a price cap on away tickets to gain political influence (Daily Mail)

Sergio Romero is ready to snub interest from abroad and stay at Manchester United this summer on his £65k-a-week contract (The Sun)

Bolton midfielder Luca Connell, 17, is the latest Irish youngster in England’s sights following Declan Rice’s switch (The Sun)

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will reportedly contest his FA charge over his alleged Nazi salute (The Sun)

Arsenal are hoping to appoint a director of football imminently after speaking to former player Marc Overmars and Roma’s director of football Monchi (The Sun)

Chinese Super League clubs Hebei China Fortune and Shenzhen FC are battling it out to sign Crystal Palace’s Will Donkin (The Sun)

Police have released pictures of 12 men they believe are connected to the bloody brawl between Millwall and Everton fans last month (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are set to be without Kingsley Coman for their Champions League clash with Liverpool (Daily Mirror)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says France forward Nabil Fekir, a target for Liverpool and Chelsea, is close to signing a contract extension at the French club (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona and Real Madrid have moved ahead of Manchester United in a bid to sign Benfica’s 19-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder Joao Felix. (Daily Mirror)

Ajax star defender Matthijs De Ligt has made up his mind and wants to follow team-mate Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona this summer (Daily Mirror)

Several England internationals have yet to receive fees worth tens of thousands of pounds for representing their country last year (The Times)

Chelsea director of football Marina Granovskaia’s judgement is being questioned by some key figures at the club (The Times)

The FA and EFL are holding talks about whether to introduce a new law to specifically prohibit spying on opponents (The Times)

The agent James Featherstone is so well regarded by Birmingham City that he is permitted to use an office at the club (The Times)

The Premier League has invited all the top-flight managers to attend a summit on video assistant referees (The Times)

Gary Cahill is said to have been stunned at being left out of Chelsea’s travelling squad to Malmo in the Europa League on Thursday (Daily Telegraph)