Manchester United are being linked with a big-money move for an Everton attacker, while Wolves are set to rival Arsenal for a Croatia defender, according to Friday’s papers.

UNITED TIPPED TO MOVE FOR EVERTON STAR

Everton attacker Richarlison is the latest player being considered by Manchester United as they plan a major revamp of their squad this summer.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to want as many as five new signings, including a versatile forward.

Borussia Dortmund’s England winger Jadon Sancho is already among the targets, but a report in the Daily Telegraph claims that there has also been a discussion over Richarlison – who play out wide or through the middle.

The Toffees only signed Richarlison on a five-year contract from Watford in a potential £50million deal last summer and while they are not keen to sell, it is rumoured that Everton have slapped a €75m (£69m) price tag on the 21-year-old.

The forward is the club’s top scorer with 14 goals this season but is a doubt for the weekend clash with Crystal Palace after suffering a suspected rib injury in last weekend’s thumping win over Manchester United.

European heavyweights Barcelona and AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the player, but United could steal a march over their rivals if Richarlison decides that he wants to remain in England.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are ready to push through a £100m move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (The Sun)

Paul Pogba’s behaviour in Manchester United’s dressing room seems set to signal his exit from Old Trafford in the summer (The Sun)

Eric Bailly will join Arsenal this summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer planning an overhaul of his squad (The Sun)

PSG will make a £60m move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer (The Sun)

Chelsea are set to recall Kurt Zouma after his Everton loan spell to bolster their defensive options (The Sun)

Manchester United have seen $1bn wiped off the value of the club this season¸ losing almost one quarter of its worth in a turbulent campaign (The Sun)

Wolves have reportedly joined Arsenal in an attempt to sign Besiktas centre-back and Croatia international Domagoj Vida (The Sun)

Newcastle and West Brom are tracking £7m Wolves defender Conor Coady (The Sun)

Norwich City centre-back Ben Godfrey has emerged as a £15m target for Ligue 1 side Lyon (The Sun)

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward held crisis talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan at the club’s training ground on Thursday (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have identified £35m-rated Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo as one of their summer transfer targets (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Chelsea could receive fewer than 7,000 tickets each if they reach the Europa League final in Baku despite UEFA struggling to sell the 37,500 tickets on general sale (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are understood to be making upwards of £800,000 from hospitality, food and drink at each home game in their new stadium before the games even kick off (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth are ready to use Asmir Begovic as a makeweight in a deal to lure Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland to the south coast (Daily Mail)

Phillipe Coutinho’s agent has met with Barcelona chiefs for talks about the ex-Liverpool winger’s future at Camp Nou (Daily Mirror)

Juan Mata could return to his native Spain on a free transfer this summer, with Atletico Madrid reportedly interested (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez may depart Manchester United to join Inter Milan – but only if the Chilean lowers his wage demands (Daily Mirror)

Shane Long is keen to stay at Southampton but admits his form has not been good enough despite his seven-second opening goal against Watford earlier this week (Daily Mirror)

Leicester are interested in signing Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna in the summer window for £17m (The Guardian)

Lazio have distanced themselves from a group of fans who displayed a banner honouring fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and aimed racist insults at Tiemoue Bakayoko on Wednesday (The Guardian)

Manchester United target Raphael Varane has been convinced to stay at Real Madrid by Zinedine Zidane (Daily Star)

West Ham and Leicester City are keeping tabs on AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu who is being valued at £26m (Daily Star)

Everton are interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to bolster their attacking options (Daily Star)

Emerson Palmieri is willing to push through a deal to sign for AC Milan if Maurizio Sarri leaves Chelsea (Daily Star)

Bournemouth are set to offer goalkeeper Artur Boruc a new contract which would take him past his 40th birthday (Daily Star)

Celtic’s Jeremy Toljan is being considered for a summer transfer by Serie A side Napoli (Daily Record)

West Ham are weighing up a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos (Daily Express)

Peter Haring is set to give Hearts a boost ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby by signing a new contract (Daily Record)

Dundee prospect Michael Cunningham will head to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a trial (Daily Record)