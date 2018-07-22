Manchester United are ready to cash in on a centre-half in order to bring in a £65m World Cup star, while Arsenal are battling Barcelona for a Borussia Monchengladbach man, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

UNITED TO LAUNCH HARRY MAGUIRE MOVE

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to make a £65m move for Leicester defender Harry Maguire, according to reports.

The Mail on Sunday claims the United manager has made the Leicester and England defender his No 1 target this summer – and is prepared to offload one of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo or Eric Bailly first to part finance the deal.

Maguire has emerged as one of the world’s best centre-halves this summer on the back of England’s progress to the World Cup semi-finals and, while the Foxes are prepared to raise his pay to £75,000 a week, they know they won’t be able to compete with the riches he could earn at Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho would need to free up a space in his squad for Maguire first and the Mail claims the United boss will sacrifice one of his central defensive favourites in order to make room for the Leicester man.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Borussia Monchengladbach to sign goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who is also a transfer target for Barcelona (Sunday Mirror)

Rafa Benitez is refusing to sign a new contract at Newcastle until Mike Ashley commits significant money to the first-team squad, training ground and academy pitches (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are on the brink of a £1m deal to sign Rochdale teenager Daniel Adshead, after he impressed coaches in a behind-closed-doors friendly (Sunday Mirror)

Wolves will offer unsettled AC Milan striker Andre Silva a home if the Serie A club offload him on loan (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is a fan of Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic and refused to rule out a possible transfer (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are working on deals to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United but neither side are willing to meet the £89.3m valuation (Sunday Times)

United will resist any attempt by Tottenham to sign Martial, despite knowing that the Frenchman is tempted to leave Old Trafford (Sunday Telegraph)

United are ready to trigger Anthony Martial’s contract extension clause so they can command a much higher transfer fee if he is sold (The Observer)

Chelsea are confident Eden Hazard won’t try to force through a move to Real Madrid this summer despite his refusal to sign a new £300,000-a-week contract (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester have rejected a £12m bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for Nigeria striker Ahmed Musa, 25 (Mail on Sunday)

West Brom are interested in highly-rated Scunthorpe left-back Conor Townsend, who could also attract an offer from his former club Hull City (Mail on Sunday)

Sunderland want Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack on loan and are also interested in Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham are playing hardball with Manchester United over Toby Alderweireld, with the clubs still at least £10m apart on their valuation of the defender (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham remain strong frontrunners to land Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish – despite lining up an offer worth only half of the 22-year-old midfielder’s £20m valuation (Sun on Sunday)

Roma are considering making a bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech following the sale of Alisson to Liverpool (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are weighing up Barcelona’s £65m offer for Willian, while the Spanish giants fear a late Manchester United move for the Brazil international (Sun on Sunday)

Everton and England keeper Jordan Pickford will be on Chelsea’s radar if they decide to cash in on Thibaut Courtois this summer (Sun on Sunday)

RB Leipzig are preparing a £17m bid for Everton winger Ademola Lookman after the club’s coach Ralf Rangnick admitted his interest in a deal (Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace are set to launch an audacious bid to sign free agent midfielder Yaya Toure (Sun on Sunday)

Wolves are eyeing a loan bid for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina after he starred for Colombia at the World Cup (Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle will give Rafa Benitez a three-year contract and £100m transfer budget if Mike Ashley can convince him to stay (Sun on Sunday)

Stephen Ireland’s hopes of a comeback with Bolton have been slowed by a calf injury, while the Trotters are interested in a loan deal for Watford defender Tommie Hoban (Sun on Sunday)

West Brom boss Darren Moore wants former team-mate Graeme Jones as his assistant manager (Sun on Sunday)

Southampton striker Sam Gallagher is a £7m target for Stoke City (Sun on Sunday)

Daniele Rugani will travel to the United States to complete a £45m move to Chelsea and join up with the Blues’ pre-season tour (Daily Star Sunday)

China could be back on the agenda for Manchester United’s pre-season next summer despite Jose Mourinho’s criticism of pitches during their last trip in 2016 (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester City have a buy-back clause on Spanish right-back Pablo Maffeo, who they sold to Stuttgart last month, which can be activated in the next five years (Daily Star Sunday)

Eliaquim Mangala could be in line for a surprise contract extension at Manchester City (Daily Star Sunday)

Tottenham are lining up an offer for teenage goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf, a France U19 international who is currently on the books at Troyes but is yet to make a senior appearance (Sunday Express)

Leicester City have enquired about Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, who is also interesting former employers Crystal Palace (Sunday Express)

Wolves are considering triggering Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore’s £18m release clause in order to beat Huddersfield to his signing (Independent on Sunday)