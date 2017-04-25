Paper Talk: Man Utd favourites for Morata; Walker to quit Spurs

Manchester United want to pair up Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid stars in their attack next season, while Kyle Walker could be ready to quit Tottenham, according to Tuesday’s papers.

MOURINHO HOPES TO WIN RACE TO SIGN ALVARO MORATA

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly called former club Real Madrid to discuss a move for Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 24, this summer.

Mourinho hopes his past relationship with the Bernabeu club will put United at the ‘front of the queue’ should Madrid decide to cash in on the striker this summer.

Morata has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, but it is thought the Blues prefer a move for the former striker Romelu Lukaku, who is destined to quit Everton this summer.

That would, according to The Sun and via Don Balon, likely leave Morata a straight choice between Manchester United and AC Milan should he quit Real.

Morata has cut a frustrated figure this season, where he has scored 19 goals for club and country, despite being reduced to a role on the bench for most of the campaign.

It’s believed a bid of around £60million would tempt Real to do business with United hoping to pair the striker in attack with Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial and alongside Antoine Griezmann, with a £84m deal for the latter reportedly already agreed.

WALKER ‘MAY QUIT TOTTENHAM’ AS HUGE CLUBS LURK

Kyle Walker will reassess his Tottenham future at the end of the season after holding talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino

The Daily Telegraph claims the England star has held a meeting with Pochettino to discuss his future, with Bayern Munich reportedly joining Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign the £45million-rated star.

It’s believed Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke was at Wembley on Saturday for the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, with Walker his main target.

However, he’d have been disappointed to see Walker left out of the starting line-up with Kieran Trippier selected ahead of him – and it’s claimed the player’s exclusion has further pushed talk he could leave.

Spurs would no doubt fight to keep their right-back, who only signed a new deal worth £70,000 late last year.

But with the player able to double his wages with a move elsewhere, Tottenham may need to up his pay again to keep him happy.

Speaking about interest in his players last week, manager Maurcio Pochettino said: “If some clubs are interested in some players it is very clear you need to knock on the door of Daniel Levy.

“If any player is going to leave the club it is always the club’s decision. All the players today have contracts for the next two or three years, minimum, and we’re not worried.

“I invite all the clubs that want players from Tottenham to come to the training ground and visit our chairman Daniel Levy.”

AND THE REST

Manchester United are looking to snap up Valencia starlet Carlos Soler in a £25m deal this summer (Daily Star)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic accepts his Manchester United career is over and is targeting a return to action in Major League Soccer (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United and their top target Antoine Griezmann have already come to an agreement, claims an agent (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich chiefs were in attendance at the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, with Alexis Sanchez now the club’s No 1 summer transfer target (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth are willing to pay Chelsea a combined £25m this summer for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and defender Nathan Ake (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool will not be signing 23-year-old Bosnia defender Sead Kolasinac and Germany midfielders Max Meyer, 21, and Leon Goretzka, 22, from Schalke – according to the Bundesliga club’s sporting director Christian Heidel, who worked with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp at Mainz.

Norwich City are ready to pounce for Garry Monk if Leeds United fail to gain promotion to the Premier League (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola is plotting a world-record swoop for Tottenham’s Dele Alli, according to Barcelona legend Xavi (The Sun)

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane, who is valued at £30m (The Sun)

Chelsea are ready to beat Manchester United in a bidding war for £50m-rated Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic (The Sun)

Premier League new boys Brighton are hoping to snap up Arsenal’s forgotten winger Joel Campbell (The Sun)

Newcastle United are showing interest in Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez. The 27-year-old, who has two years left on his contract, is a target for West Brom with Tony Pulis a confirmed admirer (Daily Mail)

Roma have named Ramon Rodriguez ‘Monchi’, who is widely regarded as the architect of Sevilla’s recent success, as their sporting director (Daily Mail)

Jack Wilshere could be open to a mega-money move to China this summer (Daily Star)

Lucas Perez’s agent has revealed he could be set for talks with Arsenal this summer over the future of his client (Daily Star)

Tony Pulis is ramping up his summer transfer plans at West Brom after making a scouting mission to check on Sporting Lisbon’s £25m-rated William Carvalho (Daily Telegraph)

The Premier League is scrutinising Manchester City’s signing of an academy footballer as young as 11 years old (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal have made a move to sign Southampton centre-half Virgil van Dijk but Chelsea remain favourites to recruit the player (Daily Telegraph)

Daniel Sturridge may have played his last game for Liverpool because of injury (The Guardian)

Manchester United’s hopes of luring one of Europe’s brightest talents, Kylian Mbappe, away from Monaco took a setback after the club’s vice-president insisted the player has no desire to leave the Principality (The Independent)

Manchester City are losing interest in Mbappe after the French club valued him at £110m (The Times)

Crystal Palace have placed a £40m valuation on winger Wilfried Zaha (The Times)