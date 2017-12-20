Paper Talk: Chelsea star in £90m Man Utd link; Everton eye £45m duo

Manchester United are set to splash a British record fee to sign a Chelsea star, while Arsenal are readying a £42million offer for a PSV forward, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MOURINHO LOOKING TO HAZARD REUNION AT OLD TRAFFORD

Jose Mourinho is planning a British record £90m move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard, if reports on Wednesday are to be believed.

The Sun sensationally claims the Manchester United boss is ready to switch his attentions to the Belgium superstar as he bids to solve his long search to sign a wide attacker

The paper states Mourinho is growing in confidence he can beat the likes of Real Madrid and PSG to sign the former Lille star with Hazard expected to reject a new £300,000 a week offer from the Blues in the coming weeks.

Despite having little to substantiate the claims, the paper reckons that will see United eclipse the £89.3million they paid for Paul Pogba to sign Hazard from their rivals.

And any deal for Hazard would see Mourinho end his interest in Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale as the duo look to resurrect the success they shared at Stamford Bridge.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are considering a £42m bid for PSV forward Hirving Lozano (Daily Mirror)

Rafa Benitez’s job remains safe despite Newcastle’s drop into the relegation zone (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid are ready to sell Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United after a row with Barcelona (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce wants to offer England forward Theo Walcott an escape route from Arsenal and tie up a deal for Sevilla’s French midfielder Steven N’Zonzi with a double swoop that could set them back £45million (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle want Chelsea’s David Luiz on loan next month to help steady the ship (The Sun)

Brighton are considering a fresh bid for Spartak Moscow and Cape Verde striker Ze Luis (The Sun)

Nathan Ake insists he has nothing to prove when he returns to Chelsea with Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup quarter-final (The Guardian)

Paul Clement faces the sack if Swansea lose to Crystal Palace on Saturday (Daily Express)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is backing Andreas Christensen to emulate club legend John Terry (Daily Express)

Liverpool and Wales forward Ben Woodburn, 18, is to be allowed to go on loan in January in order to gain regular first-team football (Daily Mail)

Newcastle’s relegation battle may hamper any deal between Mike Ashley and Amanda Staveley (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are dealing with a mouse infestation after a hygiene report revealed evidence of droppings in the VIP box kitchens (Daily Mail)

West Ham’s Diafra Sakho started the game at Arsenal on the bench after a dispute with David Moyes about his place in the team and a £50,000 bonus (Daily Mail)

Liverpool supporters will miss the last train from Euston after Friday’s clash with Arsenal due to industrial action (Daily Mail)

The best of yesterday’s papers…

GUNNERS GO FOR DAVID LUIZ

Arsenal are planning a shock move for Chelsea defender David Luiz next month, according to reports.

The Daily Express exclusively claims the Gunners will make a bid of £30million for Luiz in January, while The Sun say Arsenal “are ready to hit Chelsea with a £25million bid”.

Luiz, 30, is currently sidelined with a knee injury, which Antonio Conte claimed on Friday was serious. The pair though are believed to be a loggerheads after falling out earlier in the season.

Luiz has started once since the 3-0 loss at Roma on October 31, having been dropped for the visit of Manchester United on November 5 amid talk of a fallout with Conte.

Since starting at Qarabag in the Champions League, the Brazil star has been suffering with inflammation around his knee and Conte has previously denied talk of a breakdown in their relationship.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Luiz has held discussions with Real over a possible January transfer. Luiz and Conte apparently had a difference of opinion at the tactics used in Chelsea’s recent 3-0 hammering by Roma in the Champions League. Asked if Luiz had a future immediately after the United match, Conte told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. He has to work really hard otherwise they are on the bench or in the stand.”

Luiz is also believed to be a target for Man Utdmanager Jose Mourinho. Luiz is under contract until 2019, after being signed by Conte from PSG on deadline day in August 2016.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 26.

Manchester City are ready to join Arsenal and Chelsea in the pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 25. (Daily Mirror)

Real midfielder Marco Asensio, 21, has told the club he will leave if Hazard joins. (Diario Gol, via Daily Star)

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, could be set to join Barcelona. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Mikel Arteta is being lined up as a future Arsenal manager as the Gunners plan for life after Arsene Wenger. (Telegraph)

Manchester United want more than £35m for 28-year-old midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. (Daily Mail)

Mkhitaryan’s former team Borussia Dortmund are in prime position to end the Armenia captain’s time at Old Trafford. (Independent)

Manchester United transfer target Sergej Milinkovic, 22, says he is happy at Lazio, scuppering Jose Mourinho’s plans for a £95m January move for the midfielder. (Mediaset Premium, via Daily Star)

Tony Pulis is ready to make an emotional return to Stoke City to stave off the threat of relegation. (The Sun)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is eyeing a swoop for Mainz starlet Abdou Diallo. (The Sun)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told his club’s Premier League rivals they cannot afford to allow Manchester City to sign defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, from Southampton. (Goal)

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino will recommend to the Saints board that they resist any offers for Van Dijk in January. (Daily Echo)

West Ham are preparing moves for Liverpool striker Danny Ings, 25, and Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, 27, in January. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are lining up a move for Reading’s academy boss Lee Herron to work under Per Mertesacker when he takes charge of the club’s academy next season. (Metro)

Aston Villa and Sheffield United have enquired about Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa, but appear set to miss out as Claude Puel is keen to keep the Argentine. (Daily Mail)

Sergio Aguero has been unable to feature regularly for Manchester City this season as he has been playing with a heel injury. (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger is considering an offer for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany should the Premier League leaders come back in for Alexis Sanchez in January. (Daily Star)S

Sol Campbell is coveting a return to Portsmouth as part of their coaching staff. (Daily Star)

Brighton will reject any offers from Rangers for winger Jamie Murphy in the January transfer window. (Daily Star)

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho would be welcomed at the Catalan club. Coutinho, 25, has been regularly linked with a move to the Nou Camp. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita will not join the Reds in January. A deal has already been agreed for the 22-year-old to move at the end of the season. (Daily Express)

John Obi Mikel has dismissed reports linking him with a move back to the Premier League with Everton. The 30-year-old former Chelsea midfielder says he is happy playing in the Chinese Super League for Tianjin Teda. (Tianjin TV, via Daily Mail)

Paris St-Germain manager Unai Emery has suggested the club could be in the market for a defensive midfielder in the January transfer window. Regular holding midfield player Thiago Motta has missed much of the past six weeks with a knee injury. (FourFourTwo)