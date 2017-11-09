Paper Talk: United track Brazil sensation; Spurs in for prolific German

Manchester United are monitoring the progress of a highly-rated Brazilian playmaker, while Tottenham are keen on a young Hamburg attacker, according to Thursday’s papers.

UNITED WEIGHING UP BID FOR GREMIO STAR

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Gremio’s creative midfielder Arthur Melo.

The 21-year-old, who has also been linked with Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, has been outstanding in helping Gremio reach the Copa Libertadores final – form which earned him a call-up to the Brazil squad last month.

Arthur, as he is known, made his senior debut for Gremio under former Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari in 2015 but struggled for game time and did not earn a regular place in the squad until the following season.

He has since gone on to make 37 appearances, scoring twice, and has an impressive record at youth level for Brazil, having played for the Under-17s and Under-20s.

United chief Jose Mourinho is openly looking for more attacking talent and the report in the Daily Mail claims that Arthur’s development is being very closely monitored with a view to a bid in 2018.

AND THE REST

Manchester United directors fear Jose Mourinho is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Tottenham have joined the list of clubs to have checked out Hamburg striker Jann-Flete Arp, who has been a prolific scorer for Germany’s U17 side (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have held talks with a Chinese group over £500m getting pumped into the club (The Sun)

Alvaro Morata has no regrets after joining Chelsea and hopes to remain with the English champions for “a long time” to come (The Sun)

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir has put Premier League clubs on red alert after hailing English football (The Sun)

Manchester United manager Mourinho is keen to add to his squad in January and is targeting Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti (Daily Mirror)

Everton chiefs will have crisis talks with caretaker David Unsworth to see if he can stay in charge of the team (The Sun)

Bertrand Traore has talked up a shock reunion with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are ready to flog Robert Lewandowski and land Mauro Icardi as his replacement, according to reports (The Sun)

Chelsea have banned celebrity hairdresser Ahmed Alsanawi from their Cobham training HQ after a row over image rights (The Sun)

Charlton will bank a further £250,000 from Liverpool if Joe Gomez makes his England debut over the next week (The Sun)

Arsenal will demand £30m for Mesut Ozil in January with Manchester United keen on the Germany international (Daily Star)

Christian Benteke hopes to be back in the Crystal Palace side against Everton on Saturday week (Daily Star)

Fulham are plotting a £1.5m bid for Ostersunds defender Sotirios Papagiannopoulos in January (Daily Star)

Sergio Aguero has paved the way for his Manchester City exit – and an emotional return to his boyhood club Independiente in Argentina (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are planning a major January spending spree as they target a big-name striker – and Everton’s Ross Barkley (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid are closing in on their first January signing which could hand Manchester United a major transfer boost in their bid to keep hold of David de Gea (Daily Mirror)

Jack Wilshere fears he will have to quit Arsenal in January if he is to play in next summer’s World Cup (Daily Mirror)

David Unsworth is back in the frame to get the Everton job – because the Blues’ top brass are split over who to appoint as Ronald Koeman’s successor (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield will launch a fresh £4m bid for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom in January (Daily Mirror)

Derby will offer a longer-term deal to Wales midfielder Joe Ledley after he impressed Gary Rowett (Daily Mirror)

Brighton are watching in-form Bristol City midfielder Bobby Reid (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea’s approach to the January transfer window will not be altered by Michael Emenalo’s surprise departure from the club this week (Telegraph)

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has joined the Senegal squad accompanied by a club physio to ensure he suffers no setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem (Telegraph)

Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore has become the first Championship footballer to sign up to Juan Mata’s Common Goal charity, pledging one per cent of his salary to good causes over the course of his career (Telegraph)

Arsenal chief scout Steve Rowley, who has worked for the club for over 35 years, is on the brink of leaving the Premier League outfit (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are set to reward Gabriel Jesus with a new £100,000-a-week deal less than a year after signing the Brazil striker (Daily Mail)

Leeds United have seen an offer for Poland winger Kamil Jozwiak rejected by his club Lech Poznan (Daily Mail)