Man Utd have switched their playmaker targets after missing out on Bruno Fernandes, while Chelsea are eyeing a replacement for Kepa, according to Friday’s Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TURN BACK TO MADDISON

Manchester United are reportedly ready to turn back to James Maddison after failing in their attempt to sign Bruno Fernandes this month.

The Sporting Lisbon star has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number one target throughout January, but reports on Thursday claimed that the deal was dead after the Portuguese outfit refused to lower their asking price and United vowed not to bow to their demands.

And the Daily Star claims that Red Devils chiefs will now their attentions back to Leicester ace Maddison, who is currently battling to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020.

The former Coventry and Norwich midfielder has enjoyed a fantastic season at the King Power, with the Foxes cementing their place in the Premier League’s top three under Brendan Rodgers.

Indeed, United legend Ryan Giggs recently stated that his old club should sign the 23-year-old to fill Paul Pogba’s boots, given the continued doubts over the Frenchman’s future in Manchester.

But Maddison will not come cheap, with United said to have previously been quoted £80m, and that is £12m more than what Sporting are said to be asking for Fernandes.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Burnley’s Nick Pope amid concerns about record buy Kepa Arrizabalaga (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will wait until April to finalise their goalkeeping plans for next season with Dean Henderson pushing his claim and David de Gea’s future undecided (Daily Mail)

Manchester United sent their players on a spa day at a luxury resort on Thursday – the morning after they were booed off the pitch at Old Trafford (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are in talks with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang over a loan deal for Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco (Daily Mail)

Brighton have been offered Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy on loan with a view to a permanent deal (Daily Mail)

Southampton’s Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti’s top transfer target (Daily Star)

Chelsea are set to miss out on Dynamo Zagreb’s Spain winger Dani Olmo (Daily Express)

Leicester have rejected Aston Villa’s bid to sign Islam Slimani, 31, on loan for the rest of the season (Daily Star)

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Paris St-Germain’s French midfielder Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe, 19, who is on loan at Le Havre (BBC Sport)

Chelsea have re-opened talks with Lyon over a deal to sign striker Moussa Dembele this month in case they miss out on Edinson Cavani (The Sun)

AC Milan are making a stunning £10m bid for Wigan’s United States international left-back Antonee Robinson (The Sun)

Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to leave Tottenham within the next week – with Crystal Palace likely to win the race for his signature (The Sun)

Bournemouth are ready to enter the race for Danny Rose (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned his Manchester United team must show progress by the end of the season or he faces the sack (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are cautiously exploring the option of a move for Edinson Cavani as they are one of a number of clubs who have been offered the chance to sign the PSG and Uruguay striker this month (Daily Telegraph)

Rangers are locked in a three-way fight for Tyrese Campbell with Celtic no longer in the running (Daily Record)

Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick is set to become Daniel Stendel’s second signing as Hearts boss in the next 24 hours (Daily Record)

Scott Brown reckons Kilmarnock’s plastic pitch embarrasses Scottish football – because Rugby Park chiefs have failed to disguise the fact they have made the pitch smaller (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes insists he supports a Premiership shutdown ahead of Scotland’s Euro play-off in March (Scottish Sun)