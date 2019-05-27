Paper Talk: Man Utd turn to Benfica ace after Koulibaly blow

Manchester United have switched central defensive targets after being priced out a move for Kalidou Koulibaly, while Leeds have named their price for a Tottenham target, according to Monday’s papers.

MAN UTD SWITCH FOCUS TO £60M BENFICA STAR

Manchester United have reportedly turned to Benfica defender Ruben Dias after Napoli slapped a £150m price-tag on Senegal target Kalidou Koulibaly.

An initial £85m inquiry from United for Koulibaly was rejected last week by the Serie A club, with them issuing a warning that they would not listen to offers of less than £150m.

The Italian side confirmed that stance by also rejecting Real Madrid’s £90m bid for the player on Friday.

And according to a report in the Daily Star, that has forced the Red Devils to switch their focus to fast-rising Portuguese international Dias.

The 22-year-old is six years younger than Koulibaly and would cost considerably less, with Benfica said to be ready to do business at £60m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly working with a minimum budget of £250m this summer, with United also after Swansea winger Dan James, Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ajax centre-half Matthijs de Ligt, Monaco playmaker Youri Teilemans and Leicester defender Harry Maguire.

That list could even grow if, as expected in some cases, several top names leave – including the likes of Paul Pogba, David De Gea, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.

AND THE REST

Mike Ashley has agreed to sell Newcastle for £350m to the cousin of Manchester City’s Arab owner Sheikh Mansour (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a swoop for Liverpool star James Milner (The Sun)

Real Madrid have made a £79m bid for Manchester United’s long-term target Kalidou Koulibaly (The Sun)

Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba – and will offer Manchester United Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro in return (The Sun)

Tottenham have been told they will have to pay £20m for Leeds United’s 18-year-old English winger Jack Clarke (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal players’ plans to show support for Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Europa League final have been blocked by strict UEFA rules (Daily Mail)

Harry Kane is expected to fly to Madrid with his Tottenham team-mates on Wednesday as he bids to prove his fitness for the Champions League final (Daily Mail)

Zinedine Zidane has told Sergio Ramos to stay at Real Madrid amid Liverpool and Manchester United links (Daily Express)

Chelsea are facing another major blow ahead of the Europa League final with N’Golo Kante set to miss the showdown with Arsenal due to a knee injury (Daily Mail)

Italy’s 19-year-old midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who has been linked with Tottenham, says he is optimistic about signing a new deal that will keep him at Serie A side Roma (Daily Express)

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo has said he has been reassured he has a future at Manchester United (Daily Express)

Liverpool are plotting to hijack Watford’s deal for £2m Brazilian star Joao Pedro from Fluminense (Daily Star)

Liverpool are eyeing Hull goalkeeper David Marshall as a potential replacement for the outgoing Simon Mignolet (Daily Star)

Celtic boss-in-waiting Neil Lennon has confessed Mikael Lustig could have played his last game for the club (Scottish Sun)

Rangers target George Edmundson has handed in a transfer request at Oldham (Scottish Sun)