Paper Talk: Man Utd eye Swiss forward; Arsenal up Russian hunt

Sunday’s papers say Manchester United are locked in a fight with a Serie A giant for an upcoming Swiss forward, while Eric Dier has explained just how close he came to leaving Spurs this summer.

MANCHESTER UNITED BATTLE JUVENTUS FOR SALTZBURG STAR

Manchester United have stepped up their chase for young Basel star Dimitri Oberlin, according to reports on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror claims United have joined Juventus in the hunt for the 20-year-old forward, who has caught the eye with a string of impressive performances in the Champions League this season.

Oberlin is on loan at Basel from Red Bull Saltzburg and is said to be valued in the £20million mark.

The forward, who can play across the front line, was born in Cameroon, but has been capped by Switzerland at various youth levels from U15s to U21s and is soon expected to win a senior cap.

AND THE REST

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier, 23, says he has “always been so happy at Tottenham” and of a rumoured summer move to Manchester United he says “never did it turn my head” (Sunday Times)

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Mesut Ozil because of the financial package his team is demanding (Daily Star Sunday)

Peter Reid would not hesitate in accepting a return to Sunderland if he is asked to become their new manager (Daily Star Sunday)

Watford boss Marco Silva has emerged as a major target for the Everton job (Daily Star Sunday)

Dele Alli is wanted by a host of top European clubs, according to Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson (Daily Star Sunday)

AC Milan could come calling for Antonio Conte with boss Vincenzo Montella under intense pressure heading into Sunday’s clash with Sassuolo (Sunday Express)

Tottenham have stepped up their chase of Dinamo Zagreb defender Filip Benkovic and could make a £17m offer in January (Sunday Express)

Arsenal have scouted young CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin but could face competition for his signature from Barcelona (Sunday Express)

Aleksandr Golovin: Can play across the midfield

Jose Mourinho is demanding a huge pay rise to sign a new contract as Manchester United boss (Sunday Mirror)

Everton have stepped up their bid to lure Sean Dyche to Goodison Park and want him in place after in the international break (Sunday Mirror)

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are racing to sign top target Leon Goretzka from Schalke (Sunday Mirror)

Fernandinho is set to end speculation about his future and sign a new Manchester City deal (Sunday Mirror)

Benfica have placed a £35m price tag on Liverpool and Juventus target Alejandro Grimaldo (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is being targeted for international honours by both England and Scotland – the Lancaster-born 20-year-old has a Scottish father but has reportedly turned down previous call-ups (Sunday Mirror)

Leicester City midfielder Ahmed Musa is back on Hull City’s radar as they look to boost their squad in January (Sunday Mirror)

Diafra Sakho received a new contract at West Ham according to Football Association documents registered in September (The Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal and Manchester City are going head-to-head for Ajax youngster Frenkie De Jong (The Sun on Sunday)

Everton have joined Manchester City as a firm admirer of West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans (The Sun on Sunday)

Real Betis have emerged as shock front-runners to sign Jack Wilshere in January, with the midfielder keen to play anywhere to boost his hopes of a World Cup call (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United fear England U17 star Angel Gomes will be snatched up by Barcelona (The Sun on Sunday)

Leeds United are keen on Hearts teenager Harry Cochrane, who has made six first-team appearances at the age of 16 (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is fighting for survival in his job (Mail on Sunday)

Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners are now two weeks into their due diligence over purchasing Newcastle United with talks underway over rebuilding the club’s training ground and academy (Mail on Sunday)

Barcelona and Real Madrid have intensified their interest in Tottenham’s young stars Dele Alli and Harry Winks (Mail on Sunday)

Craig Kline accused Fulham of racism and physical threats after he was removed from the club last week (Mail on Sunday)

David Moyes is in pole position to take the West Ham job if they sack Slaven Bilic (Sunday Telegraph)