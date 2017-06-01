Paper Talk: Spurs lead wonderkid chase; Chelsea talk to £42m man

Liverpool have ended their interest in a young star to leave Tottenham to slug it out with Man Utd, while Chelsea have started talks over a £42m deal for a midfielder, according to Thursday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL WITHDRAW FROM SESSEGNON RACE

Liverpool have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon – to seemingly leave Tottenham in pole position to land the player.

However, reports in the Daily Mirror reckon Spurs won’t be alone in trying to land the 17-year-old, with Manchester United ready to enter the fray for the talented left-back.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had thought to be in the running to sign the player, but reports in the north-west suggested they have abandoned the chase as they could not convince the teenager to abandon his southern base.

Given the player only recently turned 17, that’s quite understandable, which makes the Mirror’s story strange to believe.

They claim Jose Mourinho wants the player to play under Luke Shaw and develop his game by learning from him. But after making just nine Premier League appearances this season, many feared Shaw’s time at the club would be up, especially amid claims they were chasing a deal for Tottenham’s Danny Rose.

However, the story over Sessegnon is told completely differently in The Times. They claim the player is favourite to join Tottenham, with his ability to play all down the left side of particular favour to Mauricio Pochettino.

A £15million swoop has been tipped, but as with anything with these stories, we’ll await further developments…

CHELSEA IN TALKS OVER £42M BAKAYOKO SWOOP

Chelsea are reported to have agreed a £42million fee with Monaco for the signing of midfield powerhouse Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to widespread reports.

The Independent claims Antonio Conte is looking to make six signings this summer and has now opened talks with the impressive Monaco man in a bid to pair him up with N’Golo Kante in the engine room next season.

The France international has been a key player in Monaco’s season in which the club clinched the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

But Monaco’s side looks set to be ripped apart with Bernardo Silva having joined Manchester City and doubts surrounding Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe.

It’s also claimed that any move to Chelsea for Bakayoko, will see Nemanja Matic pushed out of Stamford Bridge, with a move to Manchester United – and a reunion with Jose Mourinho – likely.

AND THE REST

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been given the task of finding his successor, with Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe in pole position to take over (Daily Star)

Manchester City are set to target Monaco again for their second summer signing in defender Benjamin Mendy – according to his family (The Sun)

Everton are close to completing a move for Southampton right-back Cuco Martina (The Sun)

Southampton are plotting a move to replace Claude Puel with former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel (The Sun)

Real Madrid are ready to break the world transfer record by signing Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, 26, for £100m (The Sun)

Izzy Brown, who joined Huddersfield on loan in January, wants talks over his Chelsea future, with a return to Yorkshire a possibility (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho could flog Anthony Martial this summer to free up funds to sign world-class stars (The Sun)

Lucas Perez has told Arsene Wenger he wants to quit Arsenal this summer with Deportivo La Coruna eyeing a £17.5m deal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is willing to let Kurt Zouma leave on loan next season – with Marseille favourites to land him (The Sun)

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have reportedly made £30m bids for RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg (The Sun)

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have joined forces to try to squeeze mega-deals out of Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland have slapped a £30m price tag on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is a target for Everton (Daily Mirror)

Riyad Mahrez wants Leicester to reduce his £40-50m price tag as he steps up his efforts to quit the club (Daily Mirror)

Paulo Sousa has been added to the ‘long list’ drawn up by Crystal Palace for their new manager (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are pushing ahead with a £250m spree to give manager Pep Guardiola the resources to challenge in four competitions next season (Daily Mail)

Juventus have joined the race to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The Poland international has been on loan at Roma but they have not secured a buyout option (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are not worried about losing Cesar Azpilicueta despite talk in Spain of Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde making the defender a top target (Daily Mail)

Everton have promised Romelu Lukaku they will allow him to leave if certain clubs make an offer for him this summer

John Brooks has become the most expensive US footballer in history after making the move from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg for a reported £17.5m (The Guardian)

Lyon are keen on signing Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore, who spent last season on loan at Ajax (Daily Star)