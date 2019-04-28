Paper Talk: Man Utd want £60m Liverpool target to replace Lukaku

Manchester United have earmarked Romelu Lukaku’s Old Trafford replacement, while Tottenham have been given a lift in their chase for a midfielder, according to Sunday’s papers.

MAN UTD STEP UP INTEREST IN LILLE ATTACKER

Manchester United have officially joined the race to land Lille’s £60m rated forward Nicolas Pepe as they plan for life without Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian is said to be eyeing the exit door at Old Trafford, with Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus both keen on the forward.

With that in mind, United are actively looking for a replacement and a report on the Sunday Express claims that they have been impressed with scouting reports on Pepe – who is ready to leave Lille in the summer.

The Ivory Coast international has scored 20 goals this season with only PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scoring more in French football this season.

The Red Devils are expected to hand boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer a £200million transfer kitty for this summer after a disappointing campaign which saw the departure of Jose Mourinho, a major upturn in form and then a massive dip since Solskjaer was handed the job on a permanent basis.

Pepe is also a major target Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp, with the Anfield club ready to make an offer for Lille’s most prized asset after enquiring about his availability earlier this month.

United and Liverpool also face several other rivals in their hopes of landing the player, with Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea and Inter Milan all showing an interest.

AND THE REST

Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has given up on buying Manchester United after previously being tipped to make a £3.8bn bid for the club (Sunday Mirror)

Roy Hodgson has conceded that Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace this summer if potential suitors meet his £80m valuation (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham are considering a move for Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite, who has impressed since a £9m move from Monaco, but the Serie A side will demand £18m to part with the player (Sunday Mirror)

Paul Scholes is set to make an unexpected return to Manchester United as part of the club’s summer restructuring and take up the club’s director of football position (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is wanted by Juventus as he looks set to depart the Etihad in the summer in search of regular first-team football (Sunday Mirror)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is eyeing a move for Angers and Cameroon striker Stephane Bahoken (Sunday Mirror)

Out-of-contract Huddersfield ‘keeper Jonas Lossl is ready to leave Yorkshire at the end of the season with Monaco scouts keen to bring him to Ligue 1 (Sunday Mirror)

Napoli are keen on Arsenal target Jordan Veretout – but only if Allan leaves the club (Sunday Mirror)

Southampton are leading a host of English clubs, including Leeds and West Ham, interested in Clermont striker Florian Aye (Sunday Mirror)

DC United want to take Wales captain Ashley Williams to the United States when the defender goes out of contract at Goodison Park this summer (Sun on Sunday)

Paris Saint-Germain have offered £60m for Miralem Pjanic but Juventus are demanding at least £86m for the Bosnian midfielder (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could be targeted by Juventus in the summer transfer window (Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle have joined the race to sign Danny Welbeck on a free transfer when his Arsenal contract expires in June (Sun on Sunday)

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado could return to London with Watford and West Ham keen on the former Chelsea winger (Sun on Sunday)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set for a return to football in France with Lyon and PSG chasing him for a managerial role (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United could save up to £82m a year in wages alone if they cash in this summer on Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera and Romelu Lukaku (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester City could be forced to make Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world football after lining up a summer move for the Leicester star (Mail on Sunday)

Zinedine Zidane has suggested out-of-favour players such as Gareth Bale and Isco should be looking for game-time next season elsewhere than Real Madrid (Mail on Sunday)

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez wants goalkeeper Keylor Navas to be sold this summer (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly after Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti said he wouldn’t stand in any player’s way (Sunday Express)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has set his sights on Liverpool trio Ryan Kent, Ben Woodburn and Curtis Jones, and will try and force a permanent move to bring them to Ibrox (Sunday Express)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs ready to hand Paris-Saint Germain outcast Adrien Rabiot a deal this summer (Sunday Express)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino heads a three-man list of candidates to become the next AC Milan head coach (Sunday Express)

Rangers are closing in on making Aberdeen ace Greg Stewart their third pre-contract signing (Scottish Sun)

Daniel Bachmann has revealed he is ready to snub Rangers to try and make an impact at Watford (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are tracking £4.5m-rated Paris FC striker Silas Wamangituka (Scottish Sun)