Manchester United have earmarked their perfect replacement for David de Gea, while Inter Milan are ready to make a move for a key Tottenham star, according to Thursday’s papers.

UNITED TURN TO ATLETICO STAR TO REPLACE DE GEA

Manchester United have reportedly earmarked Jan Oblak as their dream David de Gea replacement, should the Spain stopper move on.

De Gea is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils yet to agree a new contract for the 28-year-old.

The former Atletico Madrid star’s current deal expires in 2020 and the club, despite their best efforts, are yet to tie him down to a new one.

As a result, PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus are all said to De Gea’s potential availability, as reported in the Daily Express.

Real landed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last summer but could still invest in a new No 1, given the Belgium star’s struggles at the Bernabeu.

Juventus and PSG, meanwhile, are also on the lookout for long-term replacements for Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Buffon respectively.

And ESPN claims that insiders close to the player feel that United ‘do not have the capacity’ to get a contract for the player done.

As a result, it is said that United have turned to Oblak as their dream De Gea replacement.

The Slovenia star has been outstanding at Atletico Madrid and is viewed as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

And even if, as expected, he pens a new contract with the Spanish giants – United remain confident that they could convince Atletico to part company with the 26-year-old.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are looking to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes (Daily Express)

Liverpool are weighing up a £40m move for Ajax winger David Neres but Everton, PSG and Borussia Dortmund are also interested (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal look set to miss out on Antonio Valencia after the Manchester United outcast hinted he will reunite with Wayne Rooney in America (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez is attracting the interest of Manchester City and Manchester United, while Barcelona are also keeping an eye on developments (Daily Mirror)

Emre Can has admitted he complained to Jurgen Klopp that training at Liverpool was too tough, but says he works even harder at Juventus (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal target Christopher Nkunku has put the Gunners on alert after refusing to sign a new contract with Paris-Saint Germain (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool’s Rafael Camacho, 18, has rejected a fresh five-year contract (The Sun)

Brendan Rodgers has ruled out a dramatic England return for in-form Jamie Vardy – even if crocked striker Harry Kane is ruled out of the Nations League finals (The Sun)

Gianni Infantino has admitted fines are no longer enough to deal with racism in football (The Sun)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has set his sights on a comeback this season despite suffering an ankle injury against Manchester City (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are eyeing the marquee signing of Christian Eriksen this summer, according to reports (Daily Mail)

Dele Alli had a scan on Wednesday amid concerns he suffered a suspected broken hand in Tuesday’s win over Manchester City (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs have made it clear that they are not willing to introduce a rule banning mid-season friendlies and commercial trips when the winter break is brought in next season (The Times)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is yet to decide on his future at Old Trafford and the Spaniard has had offers from other clubs (Manchester Evening News)

Ander Herrera will quit Manchester United this summer for a £200k-a-week PSG deal (The Times)

Ilkay Gundogan has claimed Manchester City still suffer from stage fright in the Champions League and cannot be classed as a “big team” until they address that failing (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom are poised to offer Alex Neil the chance to take them back to the Premier League (Daily Telegraph)

Alex Neil: All smiles after win on Saturday

Alex Neil: All smiles after win on Saturday

Danny Drinkwater, 29, has been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge under manager Maurizio Sarri (The Guardian)

Newcastle have approached Nuremburg over the transfer of German midfielder Patrick Erras (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign a striker in the summer to provide competition for former England forward Jamie Vardy (Leicester Mercury)

Scott Arfield is not wanted by Southampton despite the Rangers star being linked with the Premier League side (Daily Record)

Johan Mjallby is convinced Celtic still have the drawing power to attract another blockbuster boss like Brendan Rodgers (Daily Record)

Celtic and Rangers have been ranked among the world’s top clubs in a study of average attendances (Daily Record)