Manchester United have put a midfielder up for sale, while Manchester City have found a long-term £45m replacement for Fernandinho, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

UNITED PUT HERRERA UP FOR SALE

Manchester United are willing to accept a knockdown price for contract rebel Ander Herrera in January.

That’s according to The Sun, who say United are willing to listen to offers in January of between £3m to £5m for a player now in the final eight months of his contract.

Herrera will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1, but United are willing to sell him when the winter window opens after deciding he no longer figures in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans.

And the paper claims a host of Premier League clubs are exploring the possibility of bidding for Herrera, with Everton leading West Ham in the race to sign the former Athletic Bilbao man.

A source told the paper: “There has already been a lot of interest in Ander from around Europe and England.

“There’s a growing feeling here that he is ready to walk away next summer and that’s something the club don’t want.

“The club obviously want to avoid that particular scenario and are trying to compromise and get a deal done.

“He knows there’s interest in him but he has a young family and is settled in the area and likes living here.”

Herrera, 29, has also been linked with a return to Athletic, whom United paid £32million to bring him to Old Trafford in 2014.

AND THE REST

Manchester City are looking at £45m-rated Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea hope Real Madrid’s managerial uncertainty can help them keep hold of Eden Hazard (Daily Telegraph)

England’s top-five clubs have secretly agreed to form a breakaway European Super League (The Sun)

Manchester City threatened to sue UEFA in order to stop them being expelled from the Champions League (The Sun)

Glenn Hoddle is facing the prospect of triple heart bypass surgery (The Sun)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says the Blues will not sign players during the January transfer window (The Independent)

Cardiff City will display a solidarity banner following the death of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (Daily Express)

Leicester manager Claude Puel has told his players that any of them may opt out of the Cardiff game if they wish (The Guardian)

Everton boss Marco Silva has admitted his strikers need more coaching in a bid to find attacking balance (The Guardian)

Jurgen Klopp believes this season’s exciting Premier League title race will go right to the wire (The Guardian)

Manchester City hid £30m from UEFA FFP investigators, leaked documents have revealed (Daily Mail)

Bernd Leno is set to win the race to play for Arsenal against Liverpool ahead of Petr Cech (Daily Mail)

David de Gea is said to have been surprised by Jose Mourinho’s comments about his Manchester United future (Daily Mirror)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is not focusing on re-signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (Daily Mirror)

Renowned Watford fan Sir Elton John sent a text to the club’s executive-chairman urging him to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton (Daily Mirror)