Paper Talk: Man Utd want £50m defender; Reds eye starlets

Jose Mourinho has identified the man he wants to shore up Manchester United’s defence, while Liverpool are plotting moves for two highly-rated young talents, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MOURINHO HAS HIS HEART SET ON GIMENEZ

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to back him with a huge £50m move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez.

The Manchester United chief has struggled since taking charge at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils winning just one of their last seven league matches, leaving the club eight points off top spot.

United’s defensive needs are increasing after Eric Bailly – impressive since his arrival from Villarreal over the summer – was ruled out for at least two months with a knee injury.

And the Daily Mirror claims Mourinho will now turn to Gimenez to boost United’s chances of restoring the glory days.

The Uruguay international is considered to be one of Europe’s top young centre-backs but has been limited to just one La Liga appearance this season after picking up an injury in September.

Gimenez was strongly linked with Arsenal over the summer before they opted to sign Shkodran Mustafi instead.

But he could now be set for a Premier League switch as Mourinho urges Old Trafford chiefs to dig deep and fund a £50m move.

The report adds United will probably have to wait until the end of the campaign before landing Gimenez, with a new anchorman also on Mourinho’s shopping list.

LIVERPOOL SET SIGHTS ON YOUNG DUO

Liverpool remain keen on Ipswich teenager Andre Dozzell, and are considering a £2m bid when the transfer window opens in January.

Dozzell, 17 – the son of former Spurs and Ipswich star Jason – has played just once for the club this season – as a sub in the EFL Cup.

But the Daily Mirror claims Liverpool will make their move to sign the youngster when the transfer window opens after failing to lure him in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star claims Liverpool will compete with Crystal Palace for highly-rated Marseille starlet Maxime Lopez.

Reports in France say both clubs have had representatives check up on the player, 18, as he made his first start in a Ligue 1 match during Sunday’s drab scoreless encounter with Bordeaux at the Velodrome.

The player has already been compared to Samir Nasri, with his Marseille team-mate Florian Thauvin telling La Provence: “He played a great match. It’s not a surprise for me. We know his qualities. He’s a very good player and has a very bright future. He was able to show everyone the extent of his talents.”

The Reds are keen to improve the quality of young talent coming through on Tuesday were reported to have made checks on four of Barcelona’s highly-rated young talents.

AND THE REST

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been urged to leave Manchester United, by his previous club Bayern Munich’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United are battling it out to try and prise 15-year-old Scottish starlet Billy Gilmour away from Rangers (Daily Mirror)

Per Mertesacker has no interest in leaving Arsenal when his current contract finishes at the end of the campaign (Daily Mirror)

David Moyes faces the axe if Sunderland do not beat Bournemouth on Saturday and the under-fire boss has been handed a touchline ban for the match that could save his his job (Daily Mirror)

Patrick Vieira says Arsene Wenger did nothing to help his coaching career and that it is a “shame” no former players are part of the senior Arsenal coaching staff (Daily Mirror)

Karamoko Dembele made his international debut for Scotland on Tuesday. The 13-year-old came on as a 64th-minute substitute as Scotland’s Under-16s drew 2-2 with their Welsh counterparts in the Victory Shield (Daily Mirror)

Lazio have reportedly tabled a bumper contract offer for Stefan de Vrij amid interest from Chelsea (Daily Star)

Jose Mourinho is desperate for Manchester United to sign a top class holding midfielder after missing out on N’Golo Kante in the summer (Daily Star)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Wolves (Daily Star)

Branislav Ivanovic expects to leave Chelsea by the end of the season – but wants to stay in London (Daily Star)

Chelsea target Thiago Maia claims he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain over Real Madrid and Barcelona (The Sun)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be sold by Manchester United in January despite his poor start to life at Old Trafford (The Sun)

Manchester City have checked on Palmeiras’ Colombia international defender Yerry Mina (Daily Mail)

Everton duo Yannick Bolasie and Romelu Lukaku are using a little-known African language to pull the wool over the eyes of Premier League defenders (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino will not stand in Gareth Southgate’s way if he wants to bring Harry Kane into the England fold (Daily Mail)

Carl Jenkinson is reportedly being eyed by West Ham again – but the Arsenal defender wants to fight for his place in north London (Daily Express)

Neither Wayne Rooney nor his advisors have discussed a switch from Manchester United to the MLS, according to reports (Daily Express)

Steven Gerrard could play his final ever game on Sunday, according to reports (Daily Express)

Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira has revealed Jose Mourinho has been checking in on him while on loan at Granada (Daily Express)

Paul Lambert is on the verge of returning to management by taking over at Wolves (The Times)

Chelsea’s willingness to offload Cesc Fabregas during the January transfer window has been heavily influenced by him being the club’s highest-paid player (The Times)

MK Dons have identified Mark Cooper, the Forest Green Rovers manager, as their preferred candidate to replace Karl Robinson (The Times)