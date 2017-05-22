Paper Talk: Chelsea target Ajax defender; United’s striker blow

Manchester United look set to suffer a transfer blow following news coming out of Atletico Madrid, while Chelsea are weighing up a move for an Ajax star, according to Monday’s papers.

SIMEONE STAY HITS UNITED’S GRIEZMANN HOPES

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Antoine Griezmann have taken a huge blow with the news that Diego Simeone will remain as Atletico Madrid boss.

The Argentine had been expected to leave the Spanish capital this summer, having reportedly asked the club to reduce his contract, but with Simeone staying put the chances of Griezmann moving on have diminished.

It has been widely reported that the France striker’s future was directly connected to that of Simeone’s, as the pair have a close relationship, according to the report in the Daily Star.

However, Simeone is staying put: “I am going to stay because this club has a future and the future is all of us together.

“We are finishing the season now, and for sure on Monday we will meet with Miguel [Angel Gil Marin], Andrea [Berta], to discuss what could be waiting for us in the future.

“Obviously we will look for the best for the club and for everyone.”

United may now have to switch their attentions to other targets.

CHELSEA EYE MOVE FOR AJAX STAR

Chelsea are targeting Ajax’s 20-year-old defender Davinson Sanchez ahead of a possible summer swoop.

The Colombia star has had a fine season with the Dutch giants and is set to face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the player as their top summer target, PSG star Marquinhos, is expected to move to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.

Antonio Conte believes the player will be a perfect fit for Chelsea’s 3-4-3 system and would compliment Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in his defensive ranks.

AND THE REST

Daniel Sturridge says it is up to Liverpool to decide his future (Daily Star)



Manchester United are keen to re-sign defender Michael Keane for £25m but Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists the Clarets will not sell unless a suitable deal can be struck (Metro)

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev has signalled his intent to keep 18-year-old striker and ManUnited target, Kylian Mbappe, for at least another season (Daily Mail)

Leicester City and West Brom are both trying to prise defender Ben Gibson away from Middlesbrough (Daily Mirror)



Chelsea are reportedly struggling to keep hold of manager Antonio Conte with Inter Milan trying to take the 47-year-old back to Italy (The Sun)

Bayern Munich have asked Arturo Vidal about Arsenal’s 28-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, the midfielder has revealed (Standard)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is in talks with Fenerbahce about a £5million switch to Turkey (Daily Mirror)



Juventus are pursuing a move to land Juan Cuadrado on a permanent basis from Chelsea after clause has been triggered in his loan deal (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are haggling with Marseille over the price for goalkeeper Steve Mandanda’s return to France (Daily Mirror)

Former Leeds favourite Harry Kewell is set to be given his big break in management when he is named Crawley’s new manager this week (Daily Star)



Newcastle are poised to firm up their interest in Burnley’s 25-year-old striker Andre Gray (Chronicle)

West Ham have become embroiled in further controversy after it emerged the club will pay just a fraction of the £2.3m annual business rates bill on their London Stadium home (The Guardian)