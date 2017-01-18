Paper Talk: Man Utd’s new left-back link; Liverpool’s Kondogbia raid

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign a highly-rated Monaco full-back, while Chelsea and Liverpool have both made enquiries for an out-of-favour Inter Milan midfielder, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

UNITED FACE FIGHT TO LAND MONACO’S MENDY

Manchester United have moved ahead of Napoli in the race to sign Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy.

The 22-year-old has been one of the club’s star performers this season and his efforts have not gone unnoticed with Manchester United scouts making regular checks on the £25m-rated star.

The Frenchman is also wanted in Italy by Napoli, but Tuttomercato claims in an exclusive that United plan to trump them both by moving for the player now.

The Italian publication claims the player would be tempted by a move to United should the two clubs be able to agree a fee and despite only joining Monaco in the summer from Marseille.

The link to Mendy comes with fresh doubts surrounding the future of Luke Shaw and just a day after United were linked with another left-back, Kieran Tierney of Celtic.

CHELSEA AND LIVERPOOL MAKE KONDOGBIA MOVES

Chelsea and Liverpool have both made enquiries to sign Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to reports on Wednesday.

The two Premier League clubs have both sounded out Inter about the French midfielder, who has been tipped to leave the San Siro after making just 11 Serie A appearances this season.

With Ever Banega and Joao Mario ahead of him in the pecking order, Inter have also recently signed Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta in a deal which could reach over £23million, to further limit Kondogbia’s chances.

The midfielder is likely to cost around the £25million mark and France Football as reported in The Sun, claims the Premier League duo have both approached Inter with a view to a permanent deal.

Kondogbia’s physical style would suit either side and he could be a handy addition in the Premier League.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in the summer for what could be another world-record fee

Luke Shaw is almost certain to be on his way out of Manchester United this summer with Jose Mourinho frustrated at the left-back’s lack of development (The Sun / The Independent)

Manchester United and Arsenal have made tentative enquiries over signing Dimitri Payet (Daily Star)

Manchester United want Zlatan Ibrahimovic for another two years (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to slash Adnan Januzaj’s asking price by half this summer, with the 21-year-old available for just £8m (The Sun)

Watford are launching a bid for Bournemouth winger Max Gradel (The Sun / Daily Mirror)

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper has revealed he snubbed a transfer approach from Arsenal.

Ronaldinho has flown into Rio de Janeiro to hold talks with Brazilian club Coritiba over extending his playing career (The Sun)

Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor, 34, is set to join Cardiff City on loan until the end of the season (Sky Sports)

Birmingham City look to have won the race for French wonderkid Cheick Keita (The Sun)

Diego Costa returned to training with Chelsea yesterday – with Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata being lined up to replace him (Daily Express)

West Ham target, 29-year-old forward Nikola Kalinic, is the subject of a €40m (£35m) offer from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian (Calciomercato)

Everton’s Romelu Lukaku is on the short-list of potential buys if Costa leaves Stamford Bridge in the summer. Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata are also targets.

Leonardo Ulloa, one of Leicester City’s title-winning heroes, has handed in a transfer request (Daily Express)

Manchester City are set to lose highly-rated starlet Tosin Adarabioyo after talks over a new contract stalled, with Everton preparing a bid (Daily Mail)

West Ham and Brentford have had a breakthrough in talks over the transfer of striker Scott Hogan (Daily Mail)

Birmingham are poised to sign Middlesbrough utility man Emilio Nsue on a permanent deal (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have been left frustrated in their attempts to sell Memphis Depay this month, with Lyon the only club lodging a formal bid (Daily Mail)

Depay could complete his move from Manchester United to Lyon within the next 48 hours after the French side improved their original £13m offer (Daily Mirror)

Marseille are confident of a deal to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye – even though the Eagles want £16m for him (Daily Mirror)

Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson, a target for Everton and West Ham, has decided to stay and help the Welsh club in their fight against relegation (Daily Mirror)

Burnley are in pole position to sign Robbie Brady and could tie up a deal to sign him from Norwich this week. The Clarets tabled offer worth up to £13m – £10m down plus £3m in add ons – last week and remain in talks (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 29, will snub interest from the likes of Manchester City to sign a new contract at Barcelona, says former team-mate Xavi (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester striker Shinji Okazaki is a transfer target for German side Schalke (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa’s hopes of landing Jordan Rhodes have received a major boost, with Middlesbrough on the verge of bringing in his fellow striker Patrick Bamford from Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Leicester have had a third bid rejected for Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi (The Times)

Everton have rejected a bid from AC Milan to take Gerard on loan (The Times)

Wolves are trying to sign Ben Marshall from Blackburn Rovers (The Times)

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon has resurrected his efforts to bring Gary Mackay-Steven back to Tannadice on loan (Daily Record)

Rangers could be prepared to loan winger Michael O’Halloran to Hearts despite battling with the Tynecastle club for a Europa League qualifying berth (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock want at least £750,000 for wanted-hitman Souleymane Coulibaly having rejected a bid of £500,000 from Egyptian club Zamalek (Daily Record)