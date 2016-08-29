Paper Talk: Man Utd’s triple signing hopes; WBA to raid Spurs

Manchester United could still sign three players before Wednesday’s transfer deadline, while West Brom are closing on two deals, with one arriving from Spurs for a club record fee, according to Monday morning’s papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED TARGET THREE DEADLINE DAY DEALS

Manchester United hope to bring in two defenders before transfer deadline day, with Southampton’s Jose Fonte, 32, and Monaco’s Brazil international Fabinho, 22, the leading candidates.

But the Daily Record claims the attempts to strengthen the centre and right side of Jose Mourinho’s back four remain dependent on convincing at least two senior squad members to leave Old Trafford on permanent or season-long transfers.

Ideally, United will add both an experienced central defender and an elite-level right back to Mourinho’s squad.

The Portuguese wants to add quality and height in both positions, with Southampton captain Jose Fonte and AS Monaco’s athletic Brazil international Fabinho leading candidates for the two roles.

Fonte, the subject of a £9million offer from Everton earlier in the summer transfer window, has asked Southampton to honour a gentleman’s agreement that he be allowed to leave the South Coast club should the 32-year-old be offered significantly superior financial terms elsewhere.

Earlier this month the Portugal international stated that he felt “flattered to be associated with a club like Manchester United”.

Regarded as one of the best right backs in the European game, the 1m88-tall Fabinho has been aware of Mourinho’s interest in him throughout a summer in which he helped Monaco qualify for the Champions League group stage.

The 22-year-old has been told that a transfer could still go before Wednesday’s deadline. “With the Champions League it’s not bad staying at Monaco,” said Fabinho last week. “I’m not certain of staying, but at the same time, there’s more of a chance of me staying than leaving.”

In an effort to make room for the new central defender, United have been working on a deal to sell Marcos Rojo to Valencia as one replacement for Arsenal-bound Shkodran Mustafi.

Meanwhile, United are considering a £1million move for Sheffield United’s highly-rated young forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old was a target for Everton earlier in the summer but the move fell through.

United need players to bolster their youth ranks as they participate in the Premier League International Cup this season and have identified Calvert-Lewin as a player who can strengthen their squad and develop.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is leaning on more experienced players to help guide the Bramall Lane club out of League One this season, though Calvert-Lewin also has interest from Championship sides keen to take him on loan.

The Sheffield-born teenager had an impressive spell at Northampton last term. He scored eight goals in 26 appearances in the first half of the campaign for the Cobblers, who ran away with the League Two title under the charge of now Blades boss Wilder.

WEST BROM SET FOR DOUBLE SWOOP

West Brom have agreed a club-record £13m fee for Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli, 27, according to reports in the Daily Telegraph.

Chadli is expected to undergo a medical at Albion’s training ground on Monday and will be the first arrival of the week, with Pulis targeting another four signings before Wednesday’s deadline.

The reinforcements cannot come quickly enough and Pulis – who admitted on Sunday he urgently needed to strengthen his squad – will be hoping 27-year-old Belgium international Chadli can spark life back into an Albion side whose deficiencies were exposed on Sunday as Middlesbrough easily secured a point to maintain their unbeaten start.

West Brom’s previous record signing was the £12million they paid to Zenit Saint Petersburg for the Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon, although with Rondon scoring only ten goals in 37 league appearances, they will no doubt be hoping that Chadli makes a more immediate impression.

The Belgian, 27, was initially expected to leave Tottenham on loan, but Tottenham have agreed a deal to sell the Belgian international, making a profit of around £6million after paying FC Twente in the region of £7million three years ago.

Meanwhile, Albion’s record £13m outlay on Chadli could be topped within a matter of hours if reports in Spain are to be believed.

Spanish radio station COPE says the club are close to signing Spanish midfielder Ignacio Camacho from Malaga for £15.3m after agreeing to pay the release clause in the player’s contract.

AND THE REST

Chelsea have had an audacious attempt to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez on loan blocked because the Spanish club want a £60m permanent deal (Daily Mirror)

Mathieu Debuchy has seen his Arsenal exit blocked by injury (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are keen on a deal for Everton midfielder James McCarthy, with the Ireland midfielder set on leaving Goodison Park (Daily Mirror)

Stefan De Vrij is the latest defender that Chelsea are chasing as Antonio Conte continues to scour Serie A for defensive reinforcements (The Sun)

Manchester United have told defender Marcos Rojo, 26, he is not for sale after rejecting two bids for the defender (Yahoo)

Joe Hart is wanted by AC Milan and Torino as the Manchester City goalkeeper looks to seal a move away from the Etihad (The Sun)

Juventus are hoping to force through a cut-price £15m move for Newcastle’s Moussa Sissoko before the summer transfer window closes (The Sun)

Christian Eriksen is close to agreeing a new deal at Tottenham that will see him more than double his wages (The Sun)

Derby boss Nigel Pearson will fork out £6m for unsettled Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban (The Sun)

Hull are ready to see off Burnley for Derby midfielder Jeff Hendrick (The Sun)

Christian Fuchs’ talks over a new contract have stalled, putting Liverpool on red alert (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid have offered rivals Real Madrid a whopping £60m for Alvaro Morata (The Sun)

Manchester United are plotting an audacious £100m move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale next season (Daily Star)

Asamoah Gyan has arrived in England ahead of a possible loan move to Sunderland or Fulham (Daily Star)

Gyan, 30, is set for a medical at Championship Reading before a season-long loan from Chinese club Shanghai SIPG (Get Reading)

Tony Pulis has hinted the club could sell England U21 striker Saido Berahino, 23, before Wednesday’s transfer deadline (Express & Star)

Liverpool have moved back into pole position in the £15m race for Croatian starlet Ante Coric (Daily Star)

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has emerged as a target for Bundesliga side Schalke (Daily Mail)

Stoke City target Mamadou Sakho faces being frozen out at Liverpool if he doesn’t leave the club on loan this week (Daily Mail)

Sunderland will face competition from Valencia to sign £7m-rated Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra, 28, from Sevilla (Sunderland Echo)

Former Arsenal and AC Milan midfielder Mathieu Flamini, 32, is close to a return to Italy, with Roma and Torino in negotiations (Metro)

Liverpool have told winger Lazar Markovic, 22, that he can leave the club on loan, with AC Milan interested (The Sun)

Aston Villa are trying to sign Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah, 28 (HITC)