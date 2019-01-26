Manchester United could spend £50million on a Chelsea target, Liverpool have signed a teenager and Spurs are set to splash £20million on a midfielder, all in Saturday’s papers.

UNITED TO GRAB BARELLA

Manchester United are primed to pinch a Chelsea target this month, according to a report in Italy.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Goal claim that United are ready to pay £50million for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella in January.

Barella, 21, has been linked a s replacement for Cesc Fabregas at Stamford Bridge after the midfielder left for Monaco earlier this month.

The online version of the account does not mention United, however the paper edition is though to detail United’s interest ahead of Inter Milan.

Luciano Spalletti is understood to be very keen on the Italy international who is a renowned “box-to-box” midfielder, but Inter are unlikely to be able to match the player’s £50m valuation.

AND THE REST

Cesar Azpilicueta exchanged words with Maurizio Sarri in defending his Chelsea team-mates during a heated meeting at the club’s training ground on Monday (The Times)

Brighton and West Brom are on red alert as talks between Blackburn and Bradley Dack over a new deal have reached an impasse (The Sun)

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old French defender Billy Koumetio from US Orleans for a nominal fee (ESPN)

PSG want a “commercial war” with Barcelona in revenge for taking their main transfer target – Frenkie de Jong – away from them. The Paris club want to sign Philippe Coutinho (RMC Sport)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was livid upon learning news that Real Madrid are preparing a bid for Christian Eriksen (AS)

Tottenham are finally ready to step into the transfer market with a £20m move for Paris St-Germain’s French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23. (Sun)

Fiorentina have confirmed that Manchester United made a move for centre-back Nikola Milenkovic last summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Lukaku’s loan move to Newcastle could fall through because of fitness concerns (Telegraph)

Southampton striker Charlie Austin will leave the club this month with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa interested in the 29-year-old Englishman. (Telegraph)

Everton have rejected an approach from Crystal Palace to take Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 27, on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Toffees manager Marco Silva has told Yannick Bolasie there is little prospect of him playing this season. Palace are considering a move for their former winger, 29. (Guardian)

Real Betis are set to sign Brazil’s Emerson, 20, ending Liverpool and Arsenal’s hopes of sealing the services of the in-demand right-back. (Marca)

Leicester are interested in signing Monaco’s 21-year-old Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans for over £20m. (90min.com)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has rubbished reports linking the club’s Ivory Coast international winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, with Borussia Dortmund. (Goal.com)

Arsenal remain hopeful of securing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez but talks have stalled over the 25-year-old Spaniard. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal and West Ham are interested in Villarreal’s Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals, 22. (Sport)

Liverpool target Timo Werner, 22, could have his wages at current club RB Leipzig doubled in a bid to fend off the Reds’ interest in the Germany forward (various)

Mexican side Club America are interested in Liverpool’s Serbia winger Lazar Markovic, 24. (ESPN)

New AC Milan signing Krzysztof Piatek asked to wear the famous number nine shirt – but the 23-year-old Pole’s request has been rejected by the club who say he will have to earn the honour. (Sun)

Zenit St Petersburg’s Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24, has agreed terms on a £35m transfer to Paris St-Germain. (RMC Sport)

Crystal Palace are set to re-sign winger Bakary Sako from West Brom. The Mali international, 30, left Selhurst Park during the summer. (Guardian)

West Brom are poised to sign Newcastle midfielder Jacob Murphy, 23, after their FA Cup tie at Brighton. (Telegraph)

AC Milan are still hopeful of signing Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco. The former Atletico Madrid player and Belgium international, 25, is keen on a move to the Serie A club. (Calciomercato)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl remains keen to cut the number of players in his squad during the January transfer window. (Daily Echo)

Leeds are targeting Wolves’ Portuguese striker Ivan Cavaleiro, 25, before the transfer window shuts. (Sun)