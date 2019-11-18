Paper Talk: Mane, Salah cited as unhappy Liverpool man targets exit

Liverpool face a battle to keep a frustrated player in 2020, while Aston Villa have made their intentions to Manchester United clear over their interest in a star man, according to Monday’s newspapers.

FRUSTRATED SHAQIRI DETERMINED TO LEAVE LIVERPOOL

Xherdan Shaqiri is making plans to leave Liverpool in 2020 – and Jurgen Klopp’s refusal to rotate Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane is being blamed.

The Swiss playmaker made a bright start to life at Anfield following a £12m switch from Stoke, but has been a periphery figure during 2019 as injuries have taken their toll.

And while he has been limited to just two substitute appearances this season as he battles an ongoing calf issue, the player has, according to the Daily Express (via Football Insider) told friends he is desperate to move on either in January or at the end of the season.

According to the report, Shaqiri recognises there is little chance of him usurping either Salah or Mane in the Liverpool line up and that at 28 years of age, he needs to be playing regular first-team football, and will ask Klopp to grant him a move elsewhere.

Shaqiri gave an insight into his frustrations at being unable to command a regular shirt at Liverpool in a recent interview with Schweizer Illustrierte, when he said: “Of course I’m dissatisfied that I do not play more often.

“If that is not the reaction of a pro, he’s in the wrong job. He (Klopp) cannot personally discuss the role of each player, that’s normal.

“We have a big, talented squad, and many have to wait for their chance.

“I have never had a problem with the coach. He knows that I am ready.”

Shaqiri, however, insists the fact he has won a Champions League medal means he was proved right to join the Merseysiders in the first place.

“Not for a second have I regretted the move to Liverpool,” he added.

“Many wrote me off in Stoke, but who can claim to have switched directly from a relegated side to a Champions League winner?

“I was in the starting XI in the return leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, ​​which will go down in club history.

“And because of my two goals to defeat everlasting rival Manchester United, they still often call me a legend.

“Apart from the fact that I would like to play more, I’m happy in Liverpool. I have a certain status in the team because I am one of the more experienced players. I think I’m one of the leaders.”

AND THE REST

Aston Villa have no plans to sell John McGinn to Manchester United in January – and would only allow the £50m-rated star to depart in the summer if an eye-watering offer was lodged (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of eight long-term transfer targets (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal will offer troubled midfielder Granit Xhaka to Borussia Monchengladbach as part of a deal that would see them ask for first refusal on signing 22-year-old midfielder Denis Zakaria (Daily Mirror)

Eden Hazard has tipped Frank Lampard to be the best manager in the world after his flying start at Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that Maurizio Sarri was right to substitute him twice for Juventus – as he was playing injured (Daily Mirror)

Simon Mignolet has revealed that he left Liverpool because he didn’t feel he could fight Alisson for the No.1 shirt (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are lining up a £43m January transfer swoop for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres (The Sun)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been given a month to save his job (The Sun)

Arsenal have made contact with the father of Reinier Jesus, Spanish reports claim (The Sun)

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Hartlepool’s giant young keeper Brad Young (The Sun)

Manchester United are preparing to battle it out with Barcelona to land Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga (The Sun)

Michy Batshuayi insisted he wants to remain at Chelsea despite not being a “full-fledged starter” (The Sun)

Chelsea will battle Barcelona for £70m-rated Reinier Jesus from Flamengo if their transfer ban is lifted (Daily Express)

Alexis Sanchez could return from injury for Inter Milan quicker than was initially anticipated (Daily Mail)

Algeria manager Djamel Belmadi says he is not interested in Karim Benzema playing for his side after the striker begged France to let him represent another nation (Daily Mail)

New Hibernian manager Jack Ross says he didn’t fail at Sunderland (The Times)

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is on Crystal Palace’s radar in January as they hunt for a new striker (The Scottish Sun)

Borna Barisic has revealed he almost quit Rangers last season but is so glad he didn’t (The Scottish Sun)

Stoke City are eyeing a January move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove (The Scottish Sun)