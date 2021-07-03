Paper Talk: Liverpool to sell eight, as £60m Euro 2020 transfer link looks too good to be true

Liverpool are set to sell as many as eight players this summer, while one player linked to them on Saturday looks too good to be true and Tottenham want £25m for one player who wants out this summer, all in the papers.

BARELLA LINK TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp “has one target on his mind” to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, according to a report on Saturday.

And that man is said to be Italy star Nicolo Barella, who put on a masterclass on Friday night to help the Azzurri into the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

It’s worth noting that the source of the talk – the Daily Express – have tried pushing the link previously. Last month the 24-year-old was said to be a target for Klopp, along with a number of other Inter Milan players.

The crux of the talk appears to be Inter’s financial problems and the need to balance the books.

Now with Barella scoring and starring against Belgium, he conveniently appears to be back on Klopp’s radar.

“Liverpool scouts will no doubt be keeping an eye on the 24-year-old,” reports the paper, who suggest he is valued at £60m.

Chelsea are also “keeping an eye on the situation too” but it seems far too convenient to have any real substance to the speculation.

It certainly makes for good SEO (Italy-Belgium-Euro-2020-Nicolo-Barella-Liverpool-transfer-news-Wijnaldum) and the Express are masters at that.

Barella is locked to the Serie A outfit until the summer of 2024.

Calciomercato did claim Liverpool and Spurs were monitoring his situation at the San Siro in January. But such has been his impact at Euro 2020 Inter Milan will surely not Barella to leave this summer.

LIVERPOOL PUT EIGHT UP FOR SALE

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is set to put as many as eight players up for sale as the Reds plot a major squad overhaul this summer. (Daily Express)

Barcelona have reportedly decided to give up their pursuit of Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte (Sport)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo have been linked with a swap deal this summer as both players’ contracts are due to expire at the end of next season. (Daily Express)

Arsenal are reportedly “desperate to sell” players like Alexandre Lacazette in order to shed wages and implement younger players into Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer. (Daily Express)

Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is set to join Ligue 1 side Montpellier (L’Equipe)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has asked to leave the club this summer while new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is interested in Joachim Anderson, who impressed last season on loan at Fulham from Lyon. (Daily Mail)

ARSENAL SEAL TAVARES DEAL

Arsenal are close to sealing a deal for Benfica’s 21-year-old left-back Nuno Tavares with the Portugal Under-21 international flying to England to complete the move. (Sun)

AC Milan are looking to fill the attacking void left by Hakan Calhanoglu and see Ajax‘s Dusan Tadic as the man to do it (Calciomercato)

Manchester United look set to miss out on target Christoph Baumgartner after he pledged his future to Hoffenheim. (The Sun)

Real Madrid have given Raphael Varane’s agent the green light to hold talks with Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to land the defender for a cut-price £43million. (Daily Mail)

SPURS PUT £25m PRICE TAG ON DEFENDER

Belgium centre-back Toby Alderweireld, 32 has told Tottenham he is looking to leave the club and Spurs are unlikely to stand in his way if they receive a suitable offer. (Athletic)

Spurs want £25m for Alderweireld after the defender told the London club he wants to move on. (The Sun)

Arsenal will launch a surprise £40million bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Euro 2020. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal’s deal for Brighton centre-back Ben White is all but complete and is expected to be finalised after Euro 2020, despite interest from Everton and Manchester City in the 23-year-old England defender. (Football London)

Eduardo Camavinga’s departure from Rennes seems “inevitable” with contract extension talks at a standstill (Le Parisien)

Manchester United have handed Tottenham and Arsenal a boost in the race to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde by cooling their interest in the 22-year-old France centre-back and focussing on a deal for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, 28. (Express)

POGBA SWAP DEAL?

Man United are considering offering up 28-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba as part of a deal to sign his France team-mate Varane. (AS)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on ex-Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and have asked to be kept in the loop regarding the 35-year-old Spain international’s talks with Paris St-Germain. (Goal)

Ramos rejected a a £10m offer from Manchester United after talks with the Red Devils and now looks set to join PSG on a two-year deal. (Mirror)

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 30, is determined to remain at Manchester United despite competition for places at Old Trafford increasing following the return of former England stopper Tom Heaton, 35, after his release from Aston Villa. (Times)

Manchester United are prepared to pay £26m for Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic but could face competition from Barcelona for the 28-year-old Croatia midfielder. (La Repubblica)

Newly-appointed Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to meet Harry Kane, 27, to discuss the England international’s future with Spurs before the wantaway striker goes on holiday after Euro 2020. (ESPN)

Arsenal are closely following Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, 23, but the Gunners face competition from Liverpool, Lazio and Napoli for the Norway international’s signature. (Sun)

SALIBA HEADING OUT AGAIN

Arsenal’s 20-year-old defender William Saliba, who has been linked with Newcastle United and Lille, is set to join Marseille on loan. (Athletic)

Sassuolo are hoping to keep 26-year-old Italy winger Domenico Berardi, a player that club chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has described as a “symbol”, amid interest from Liverpool and Tottenham. (Radio 24, via Goal)

Manchester United have ended efforts to sign 24-year-old Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele after the France international was ruled out for up to four months with a leg injury. (Sport)

Chelsea are poised to make a move for Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, 34, who is a free agent after his contract with Crystal Palace expired last month. (Express)

Arsenal have offered forward Reiss Nelson, 21, a new deal with the view of again sending him out on loan, with Olympiakos among the clubs interested in taking the England Under-21 international who previously had a spell at Hoffenheim. (Sun)

SPURS IN TOMIYASO TALKS

Tottenham have opened negotiations with Bologna over a deal for 22-year-old Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. (Football London)

West Ham are continuing talks with defender Vladimir Coufal, 28, over an improved new deal, but the Czech Republic international has so far been disappointed by what he has been offered. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United have recommenced their pursuit of England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 19, from PSV Eindhoven. (Football Insider)

Liverpool’s 21-year-old Canadian forward Liam Millar is set to join Basel in a £1.3m move. (Goal)

Beijing Guoan’s Croatian boss Slaven Bilic, 52, who previously managed West Ham and West Brom in the Premier League, is being linked with the job at Fenerbahce. (Hurriyet, via Sun)

EDOUARD DEAL COLLAPSES

Leicester City have ended their pursuit of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, 23. (Leicester Mercury)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard’s future remains up in the air despite Leicester City pulling the plug on a move for the Frenchman, and Kevin Nisbet could fill his boots after he emerged as a Parkhead target. (Daily Record)

Former AZ and Rosenborg right back Jonas Svensson could be the man to solve Celtic’s right back problems following his release from the Dutch club. (Daily Record)

Alfredo Morelos is close to completing his transfer to Porto and Rangers are set to receive a £10million upfront fee for the striker plus £4m in bonuses, according to media in Portugal. (Scottish Sun)