Paper Talk: Mata’s La Liga loan; Brugge star snubs Arsenal

Juan Mata is being tipped to return to Spain with former club Valencia, while a highly-rated Club Brugge defender has rejected the chance to join Arsenal, according to Saturday morning’s papers.

ARSENAL WON’T BE LOVING ENGELS INSTEAD

Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels has admitted he feels it is too early in his career to be thinking about a transfer to Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund because he wants to continue developing his abilities at a “mid-table team”.

The 21-year-old has often been compared with John Stones, who two weeks ago completed a £47.5million move from Everton to Manchester City, and was recently linked with a move to the Toffees and indeed Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently experiencing a defensive crisis, with Per Mertesacker and Gabriel both recently being ruled out of action for lengthy amounts of time.

But when asked about a potential move to Arsenal or Dortmund, Engels – who only signed a new deal with Club Brugge in July – told Het Laatste Nieuws: “That [a move to Dortmund or Arsenal] is a bridge too far for me at the moment.

“A mid-table team [in a big league] would be the ideal next step for me and there have been some serious offers from such teams.

“I am staying calm, though. I only want to be informed about it when Club also agree to a transfer.

“I am 100 per cent focused on Club now and that will not change so long as I am here. Playing in the Champions League is a nice prospect as well.

“We will have to wait and see what happens.”

VALENCIA HOLD TALKS OVER MATA LOAN DEAL

Valencia owner Peter Lim has held talks with Manchester United over the possibility of signing Juan Mata on loan, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish website Plaza Deportiva claim the talks took place in England last Saturday.

It’s suggested Lim thinks it’s unlikely the La Liga side can afford to sign Mata on a permanent deal.

But a loan move back to his former club could be on the cards if United agree to pay a hefty chunck of his wages.

Mata has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The Spaniard was previously offloaded by Jose Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea, but has started their first two Premier League games and drew praise from Mourinho after the win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

However, he was replaced by Henrikh Mkhitaryan after 76 minutes at Old Trafford on Friday and could be allowed to leave before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

Chelsea signed Mata from Valencia for £23.5m in 2011.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are locked in talks over a £60m deal for Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad (Daily Star)

Leicester and Newcastle are reportedly battling for Wolfsburg ace Bas Dost (Daily Star)

Slaven Bilic insists West Ham must stay in the Europa League to attract a new signing – after ordering in his players to the training ground just hours after their 5am return from Romania (The Sun)

Arsenal have finally bid for Valencia centre-back Shkodran Mustafi – offering £26m for their No1 transfer target (The Sun)

Ashley Cole wants to return to Stamford Bridge in a scouting role when he retires from playing (The Sun)

Manchester United youngster Tyler Blackett is heading for Reading on loan (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho is ready to hand Manchester United flop Marouane Fellaini a two-year contract extension (The Sun)

Manchester City outcast Samir Nasri has entered negotiations with Turkish club Besiktas over a loan move (The Sun)

Sam Allardyce has appointed Leicester assistant manager Craig Shakespeare as his new England first-team coach, duties he will undertake alongside his current role with the Foxes (Daily Mail)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says “it is worth trying” to use Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 27, as a striker, and compared him to Uruguay and Barcelona star Luis Suarez (Sky Sports)

New Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has described the transfer market as “crazy”, saying clubs are now asking for “£55m” for “medium talent” (Daily Telegraph)

Tony Pulis has told Arsenal that West Brom’s response to any bid for Jonny Evans will be dependent on them first finding a replacement (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has admitted Chelsea striker Diego Costa was his No 1 transfer target this summer (Daily Mail)

Goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, could trigger an exodus from Manchester City as midfielders Yaya Toure and Samir Nasri, defender Eliaquim Mangala and striker Wilfried Bony may all leave the Etihad in the transfer window (Manchester Evening News)

West Brom are relying on long-term target Jeffrey Schlupp, 23, to force Leicester’s hand with talks at a standstill between the two clubs over a £12m move for the wide man (Birmingham Mail)

Man City will attempt to sign £10m-rated Croatia midfielder Ante Coric, 19, from Dinamo Zagreb (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell, 24, will join Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season (O Jogo)

Leicester defender Liam Moore is poised for a move to Championship club Reading in a £1m deal (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes striker Callum Wilson, 24, will attract renewed interest if he finds form for the Cherries this season (Bournemouth Echo)

Diego Lopez is expected to join Chelsea from AC Milan in the next few days as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Daily Mirror)

In-demand Sunderland defender Lamine Kone will hand in a transfer request as he looks to force through a move to Everton (Daily Mirror)

Romelu Lukaku has told manager Ronald Koeman that he will ignore overtures from Chelsea to stay at Goodison Park for at least another season (Daily Mirror)

Roberto Di Matteo has identified Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells as an alternative signing to Chelsea’s Patrick Bamford (Daily Express)

Ex-Rangers and Scotland winger Chris Burke is training with Kilmarnock; he has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season (Daily Record)

Ross County striker Brain Graham has been at Hibernian’s training ground for a medical and looks set to complete a move to Easter Road (Daily Record)